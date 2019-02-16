PZ CCI Trader EA MT5

This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements three different entry strategies

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Customizable indicator settings

Filter trading by forex sessions

Built-in money management

The EA operates as per the CCI indicator:

Buy when CCI crosses over 100

Sell when CCI crosses below -100

Close longs when CCI reaches 200 (optional)

Close shorts when CCI reaches -200 (optional)

Close trades when CCI reverts to zero (optional)

Four different trading behaviors are available in the EA inputs:

Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals

Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals

Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals

Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



