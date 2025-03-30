FxS RSI EA
- Experts
- Churchill Sipho Mashinini
- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 14 June 2025
Free RSI Multi-Strategy EA for MT5
Overview
This free MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade automatically using six powerful RSI-based strategies. Whether you prefer trend-following, breakout trading, scalping, or counter-trend strategies, this EA provides flexibility and adaptability to different market conditions.
Features & Strategies
The EA includes six RSI trading strategies:✅ RSI Overbought & Oversold – Classic reversal strategy based on extreme RSI levels.✅ RSI Divergence – Identifies price and RSI divergence for potential trend reversals.✅ RSI Trend Confirmation – Confirms trend strength before entering trades.✅ RSI & Moving Averages – Combines RSI with MA crossovers for enhanced trade signals.✅ RSI Breakout – Detects breakout opportunities using RSI momentum shifts.✅ RSI Scalping – Quick in-and-out trades based on short-term RSI fluctuations.
Key Input Settings
🔹 RSI Settings: Customize RSI period, overbought & oversold levels.🔹 Trading Settings: Set lot size, take profit, stop loss, and preferred RSI strategy.🔹 Time Filters: Define trading days and sessions (e.g., avoid Monday trading, disable Friday trading, etc.).🔹 Money Management: Built-in risk management controls (max risk per trade, daily/weekly loss limits).🔹 Dashboard Settings: Optional on-screen panel for real-time insights.
Market Adaptability
📈 Trending Markets – Strategies like RSI Trend Confirmation & RSI Breakout perform well in strong trends.📉 Ranging Markets – Strategies like RSI Overbought & Oversold & RSI Divergence excel in sideways markets.
Why Use This EA?
✅ Versatile – Covers multiple trading styles (scalping, trend-following, mean-reversion).✅ Customizable – Fine-tune settings to match your trading preferences.✅ Risk Management – Protects your account with smart risk controls.✅ 100% Free – Available for download on MQL5.com at no cost!
👉 Download Now & Optimize Your RSI Trading!
Buen dia el robot de paga se puede utilizar en cuenta real? COMO PUEDO CONTACTARTE ? me interesa utilizar este robot en cuenta real, ya probe el EA PRO RSI pero no me da los mismos resultados que este demo