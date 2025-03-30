FxS RSI EA

5

Free RSI Multi-Strategy EA for MT5

Overview

This free MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade automatically using six powerful RSI-based strategies. Whether you prefer trend-following, breakout trading, scalping, or counter-trend strategies, this EA provides flexibility and adaptability to different market conditions.

Features & Strategies

The EA includes six RSI trading strategies:

✅ RSI Overbought & Oversold – Classic reversal strategy based on extreme RSI levels.
✅ RSI Divergence – Identifies price and RSI divergence for potential trend reversals.
✅ RSI Trend Confirmation – Confirms trend strength before entering trades.
✅ RSI & Moving Averages – Combines RSI with MA crossovers for enhanced trade signals.
✅ RSI Breakout – Detects breakout opportunities using RSI momentum shifts.
✅ RSI Scalping – Quick in-and-out trades based on short-term RSI fluctuations.

Key Input Settings

🔹 RSI Settings: Customize RSI period, overbought & oversold levels.
🔹 Trading Settings: Set lot size, take profit, stop loss, and preferred RSI strategy.
🔹 Time Filters: Define trading days and sessions (e.g., avoid Monday trading, disable Friday trading, etc.).
🔹 Money Management: Built-in risk management controls (max risk per trade, daily/weekly loss limits).
🔹 Dashboard Settings: Optional on-screen panel for real-time insights.

Market Adaptability

📈 Trending Markets – Strategies like RSI Trend Confirmation & RSI Breakout perform well in strong trends.
📉 Ranging Markets – Strategies like RSI Overbought & Oversold & RSI Divergence excel in sideways markets.

Why Use This EA?

✅ Versatile – Covers multiple trading styles (scalping, trend-following, mean-reversion).
✅ Customizable – Fine-tune settings to match your trading preferences.
✅ Risk Management – Protects your account with smart risk controls.
✅ 100% Free – Available for download on MQL5.com at no cost!

👉 Download Now & Optimize Your RSI Trading!


Reviews 5
Luis Antonio Guerra Obregon
118
Luis Antonio Guerra Obregon 2025.11.18 07:12 
 

Buen dia el robot de paga se puede utilizar en cuenta real? COMO PUEDO CONTACTARTE ? me interesa utilizar este robot en cuenta real, ya probe el EA PRO RSI pero no me da los mismos resultados que este demo

Aldo Doberti
573
Aldo Doberti 2025.04.30 04:39 
 

Hi Iam Testing

75_BANANA
27
75_BANANA 2025.04.24 15:28 
 

Good work. Thank you.

