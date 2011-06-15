MA Crossover ADX
- Experts
- MetaQuotes Ltd.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 31 March 2020
The strategy is based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator, confirmed by ADX indicator.
The trade signals:
- Buy: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average, the moving average increases at the current and last completed bars.
- Sell: closing price of the last completed bar is lower than moving average, the moving average decreases at the current and last completed bars.
- To filter the false signal, it checks the trend power (ADX>ADXmin) and trend direction using the Directional Movement Indexes (DI+ and DI-).
Input parameters:
- Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_PeriodADX = 48;
- Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_MinimumADX = 13.0;
- Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_PeriodMA = 50;
- Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_StopLoss = 400;
- Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_TakeProfit = 900;
- Inp_Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0;
- Inp_Money_FixLot_Lots = 0.1.
Amazing EA. Have been trying it ona demo and honestly I am impressed with its performance. everyday making profit. thats what i call Fire and Forget. bingo.
Thank you very much for that favour you have done brother. I regret not having this EA earlier. I am using this on Gold. it is a wow.