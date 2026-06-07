Gold Sparrow

5

Important: Significant drawdowns are possible during live trading. Please trade only with funds you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the "LotFactor" too high (recommended range: 0.1–0.2).


*Note:

>>ALL

In the latest version 1.5, the JSON file has been uploaded to the server.

Since it is still in beta, I would like to ask users to exercise caution when using it.

By adding " https://greentrailns-stack.github.io/MetaTrader/gold_sparrow1.1_model.json"   to the allowed list under Tools → Options→Experts → WebRequest and setting UseRecentModel to true, the EA will download the file.

However, it may be somewhat overfitted.

Thank you for your understanding.


This EA needs 1000 1H bars.

Please set "Max bars in Chart" under MT5's Tools → Options → Charts to a value of 1,000 or higher. Afterward, temporarily turn off "Auto Scroll" (under Charts), then drag the chart to display and load 1,000 past candlesticks. I apologize for the inconvenience.


This EA allows you to automatically download parameter values—derived from learning recent chart data—by setting the "UseRecentModel" parameter to `true`.


---------------------------------------------------------------




Gold Sparrow is a trading robot developed by training on 15 years of historical XAUUSD chart data.


Please use it on the 1-hour (H1) chart timeframe.


By incorporating multiple channel-based indicators, the EA can easily determine the current price position within the waves of market movement.


Recommended brokers: Brokers using GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time) / GMT+2 (Standard Time), such as ICmarkets.

(Exness is not a recommended broker; however, if you do use Exness, please modify the parameters as follows: TakeProfit=300000, StopLoss=30000, MaxSpread=600, Slippage=300, and WeekEndCloseTime=18.)



■ How to implement the new model --- Go to MT5 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and add "https://greentrailns-stack.github.io/MetaTrader/gold_sparrow1.1_model.json" to the list of allowed URLs. After attaching the EA to a chart, a file named `gold_sparrow1.1_model.json` will be downloaded to the "Files" folder within the MT5 "Common" directory. Setting "UseRecentModel" to `true` applies these newly downloaded parameters to trading (note that backtesting is not possible unless the parameters have been downloaded). While the Gold Sparrow EA is running, it will automatically update the file between 01:00 and 02:00 (MT5 server time) on weekdays if a new JSON file is available.


---------------------------------------------------------------




Parameter Description


■ OrderIntervalMinutes --- A filter that prevents the EA from placing a new order until the specified number of minutes has elapsed since the previous order was placed. ■ This EA is programmed to close the trade if it is in profit five hours after the order is placed.


If the position is still showing a loss after five hours, it will close the trade the moment the profit reaches the value calculated by the formula: Lot Size × MinProfit.


For example, if the order size is 0.01 lots and MinProfit is set to 100, the trade will close once a profit of 100 yen (for JPY accounts) or 100 cents (for USD accounts) is achieved. Please adjust the MinProfit setting accordingly if using a Micro account.


The trade will also be closed once the time specified by the MaxHoldingHours parameter has elapsed, even if the position is in a loss.


If v1.5 does not work on MT5, please try v1.4.

https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product_version/371062/download


Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future profits. Please run the EA on a demo account for a period of time to observe its performance before using it with real funds.

Reviews 6
playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.18 02:27 
 

"Version: 1.4 Updated: 7 July 2026" with default settings gives excellent results in backtest on XAUUSD with my broker's real ticks since January 1 to July 17, 2026, showing recovery factor 21.7, profit factor 10.8, and win rate 93% (average win $37, average loss -$48, largest loss -$72). There are 6 additional profit trades (and no losses) in the last 10 days, which is effectively a brief forward-test since the version update (and there's no model update for this version yet). Stress-tests on XAUEUR and XAUAUD also give acceptable results (even if understandably much worse than those for XAUUSD).

Jbakimon
246
Jbakimon 2026.06.22 07:04 
 

Great and has potential for daily profit. Thanks to developer

aqwa
328
aqwa 2026.06.10 13:28 
 

This is a very good EA for accelerating small deposits, many thanks to the developer!

Recommended products
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
Experts
MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy. The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching. The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Mo
FREE
StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5
StrategyQuant s.r.o.
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. T he Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are al
FREE
Vulcan
Dayana Cubillas Massana
Experts
Vulcan – The Multi‑Strategy Forge System Vulcan   is a modular Expert Advisor that integrates three independent trading strategies to adapt to the changing personality of the markets. Just like a blacksmith mastering different techniques to forge metal,   Vulcan   combines complementary approaches and offers   more than 200 adjustable parameters   so you can shape each strategy to your will. This makes it a tool fully adaptable to any symbol and timeframe, whether   Forex, Indices, Commodities,
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4 (13)
Experts
The strategy is based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator, confirmed by ADX indicator. The trade signals: Buy: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average, the moving average increases at the current and last completed bars. Sell: closing price of the last completed bar is lower than moving average, the moving average decreases at the current and last completed bars. To filter the false signal, it checks the trend power (ADX>ADXmin) and trend direction usin
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (90)
Experts
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
SmartGridCloserEA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
4.33 (3)
Experts
SmartGridCloserEA v.2 – Adaptive Grid Trading with Pair-Based Profit Closures Description: SmartGridCloserEA v.2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy across multiple asset classes such as Forex, Gold, and Indices . Unlike traditional grid EAs that rely on fixed take-profit levels, this robot introduces an intelligent system for pair-based position closures based on profit differences, helping to lock in gains even during ranging or c
FREE
Gold one hour
Shi Xuan Liang
1 (1)
Experts
Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
3 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Only Wif
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
>> Announcements Channel << What if Gold Pump? What if Gold Dump? Fulll version of Wif is available here >> Live Signal >> Exclusive Bonus:   Get special access to   FX Monitor   ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. What if the doge just handled it? Only Wif is a free, plug-and-play br
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2 (4)
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Experts
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
Axiom
Sergej Maehler
3 (1)
Experts
AXIOM - Universal Multi-Indicator Trading SystemOverview AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above. Important: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and mar
FREE
Gold Scalper for MT5 EA
Andrei Mikheev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Gold Scalper PRO Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading. The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.
FREE
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Indicators
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Experts
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Tr
FREE
Black Jack
Amos Tsopotsa
5 (5)
Experts
The strategy for this expert advisor works more effectively only if you set buy only or sell only,the most important part I took into consideration are the main market turning points.You would want to say reversals or change in direction in trends,the key to making profitable trades with this advisor is to set your stop loss on the previous high for sell only signal and previous low for buy positions ,This advisor can trade any Market,but mainly was developed for Boom and Crash,vix75 and Jump 25
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Liquidity Sweep Reversal EA
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
What is Liquidity Sweep Reversal EA? Liquidity Sweep Reversal EA is an automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It identifies liquidity pools (swing highs and lows) and waits for the price to sweep those levels with a rejection wick, then enters a reversal trade in the opposite direction. This strategy exploits a well-known institutional behavior: market makers push price beyond obvious support/resistance levels to trigger retail stop losses and collect liquidity, before
FREE
EV Supply Demand POI
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Supply Demand POI is a smart-money based Expert Advisor that identifies institutional Points of Interest using Supply and Demand zones, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps on the higher timeframe, and confirms entries on the lower timeframe through sweep and break of structure conditions. Once price taps a valid POI, the EA refines a precise limit entry using recent lower-timeframe imbalances, creating structured setups with controlled risk. On the higher timeframe, the EA scans historical bars
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Gold Something Extra
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
Experts
To users of the standard version of Gold Something: The standard version and the "Extra" version were deemed too similar by the Mql5.com administration, resulting in a request for their removal. Consequently, I have removed the standard version. I apologize for the inconvenience. Important: In live trading, there is a possibility of experiencing significant drawdowns. Please make sure to operate this EA only with funds you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommen
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
Experts
Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD. When you specify an arbitrary number of candlesticks, it places pending stop orders at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar (the bar at which the order is placed) back to the specified number of candlesticks. The default parameter is set to 180, which means stop orders will be placed at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar back 180 candlesticks. Note : Backtest results do not necessarily guarantee future performance.
Mikage pro
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (3)
Experts
Important: Live trading may involve significant drawdowns. Always trade only with money you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2). Mikage pro is a trading robot developed by training it on 15 years of historical XAUUSD chart data. By incorporating the Smart Money Concept (SMC) as a primary indicators, the EA can now capture more granular price fluctuations. Other indicators used include RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages,
FREE
Mozu USDJPY
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Mozu USDJPY is a scalping EA designed for USDJPY. Although the EA itself references the M15 timeframe, it trades the same way regardless of which timeframe you display on the chart. It detects trends and performs scalping by buying on pullbacks and selling on rallies. It is similar to my other EA, Atori, but this one has been optimized over a longer period. A broker with tight spreads is recommended. Please test it first on a demo account or with small lot sizes. Note: Backtest results do not ne
FREE
Filter:
playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.18 02:27 
 

"Version: 1.4 Updated: 7 July 2026" with default settings gives excellent results in backtest on XAUUSD with my broker's real ticks since January 1 to July 17, 2026, showing recovery factor 21.7, profit factor 10.8, and win rate 93% (average win $37, average loss -$48, largest loss -$72). There are 6 additional profit trades (and no losses) in the last 10 days, which is effectively a brief forward-test since the version update (and there's no model update for this version yet). Stress-tests on XAUEUR and XAUAUD also give acceptable results (even if understandably much worse than those for XAUUSD).

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.07.30 13:16
Thank you for the detailed review. To be honest, this EA hasn't produced any results yet. I, too, hope it will generate profits in the future.
Jbakimon
246
Jbakimon 2026.06.22 07:04 
 

Great and has potential for daily profit. Thanks to developer

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.07.30 13:14
Thank you for the review. To be honest, this EA has not yet produced any results. It has turned out to be a rather difficult EA to manage, even for us as the developer.
aqwa
328
aqwa 2026.06.10 13:28 
 

This is a very good EA for accelerating small deposits, many thanks to the developer!

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.06.11 15:29
Thank you very much for the wonderful review. The EA hasn’t achieved significant results in live trading yet, but I truly hope I can live up to the expectations of those who view it positively.
XXX XXX
130
XXX XXX 2026.06.10 08:06 
 

Good ,thx m8 cheers.

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.06.11 15:27
Hello, and thank you for the positive and encouraging review. I’m also hoping that this EA will deliver good results.
Cristian Salute
458
Cristian Salute 2026.06.08 17:18 
 

I really appreciate the direction Noryuki-san is taking with his EAs. It’s a new, innovative, and promising path. This new concept of having a model that’s constantly updated based on market changes is undoubtedly original, and I haven’t seen anything like it on the market yet. This makes this developer an innovator and a visionary. I’m sure that if he continues down this path, he’ll achieve his goal! I’m testing all of his AI-based EAs, and they’re really, really promising.

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.06.11 15:25
Thank you very much for the wonderful review. It seems that continuously retraining on the most recent market data is actually one of the standard approaches in the world of reinforcement‑learning-based trading. However, it still appears to be a rather uncommon method in the MQL5 Market. I also feel a good kind of pressure as I look ahead to its future performance. In any case, I truly hope that running this EA will eventually lead to some positive results.
Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2026.06.08 16:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.06.11 15:20
Thank you very much for the wonderful feedback. The EA’s start has unfortunately been a bit disappointing, but I’m also hoping for its success.
Reply to review