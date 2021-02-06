StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5

4.5

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. The Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The expert advisor has been developed by StrategyQuant X Ultimate edition which allows creating trading robots without programming skills.


You can access strategy source code and explore its logic in StrategyQuant software here: strategyquant.com


This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.

Expert advisor is optimized for AMP futures broker and UTC timezone. Please note that Futures trading allows trading only one strategy per symbol.

Timeframe: H1


Features

    • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
    • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
    • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
    • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
    • User-friendly settings.
    • All settings optimized.
    • Long-term strategy.
    • Steady equity growth

     

    Settings:


    CustomComment = StrategyQuant_Vortee_Free_MT5 - Custom comment

    DontTradeOnWeekends = true - enable or disable trading on weekend

    FridayCloseTime = 19:00 - CloseTime exit on Friday

    SundayOpenTime = 23:00 - Open time on Sunday

    ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day

    EODExitTime = 20:05 - time exit end of day

    ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday

    FridayExitTime = 19:00 - time exit on Friday

    LimitTimeRange = false - enable or disable limit time to range

    SignalTimeRangeFrom = 08:00 - specify time range from

    SignalTimeRangeTo = 16:00 - specify time range to

    ExitAtEndOfRange = false - enable or disable exit end of range

    OrderTypeToExit = 0 - 0 - close all orders (live and pending), 1 - close live orders only, 2 - close pending orders only

    MaxTradesPerDay = 0 - maximum trades per day, default is 0 disabled

    MinimumSL = 0 - minimum SL value 

    MinimumPT = 0 - minimum PT value  

    MaximumSL = 0 - maximum SL value

    MaximumPT = 0 - maximum PT value

    UseSQTickSize = false  - enable or disable custom tick size value                                                 

    MainChartTickSizeSQ = 0.25 - tick size value

    ExpirationTime = 0 - Order expiration time in minutes   

    Reviews 2
    FGarciaRam
    104
    FGarciaRam 2024.11.12 17:49 
     

    Sabe informar por que não aceita instalar numa vps InovHost nem pelo mercado MQL5, nem copiando? Tem algum setup/ . set, tem vários campos em branco.

    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.07 16:01 
     

    Good job.

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    FGarciaRam
    104
    FGarciaRam 2024.11.12 17:49 
     

    Sabe informar por que não aceita instalar numa vps InovHost nem pelo mercado MQL5, nem copiando? Tem algum setup/ . set, tem vários campos em branco.

    StrategyQuant s.r.o.
    9706
    Reply from developer MAROS FRIC 2024.11.13 19:07
    Hard to say, I would check log files. You can get full source code here and try to setup on different provider https://strategyquant.com/shared/free-strategy-for-nasdaq-h1-micro-contracts-for-mt5/
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.07 16:01 
     

    Good job.

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