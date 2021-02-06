StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5
- Experts
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StrategyQuant s.r.o.What exactly is StrategyQuant?
- Version: 2.0
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. The Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
The expert advisor has been developed by StrategyQuant X Ultimate edition which allows creating trading robots without programming skills.
You can access strategy source code and explore its logic in StrategyQuant software here: strategyquant.com
This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.
Expert advisor is optimized for AMP futures broker and UTC timezone. Please note that Futures trading allows trading only one strategy per symbol.
Timeframe: H1
Features
- Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
- Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
- Steady equity growth
Settings:
CustomComment = StrategyQuant_Vortee_Free_MT5 - Custom comment
DontTradeOnWeekends = true - enable or disable trading on weekend
FridayCloseTime = 19:00 - CloseTime exit on Friday
SundayOpenTime = 23:00 - Open time on Sunday
ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day
EODExitTime = 20:05 - time exit end of day
ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday
FridayExitTime = 19:00 - time exit on Friday
LimitTimeRange = false - enable or disable limit time to range
SignalTimeRangeFrom = 08:00 - specify time range from
SignalTimeRangeTo = 16:00 - specify time range to
ExitAtEndOfRange = false - enable or disable exit end of range
OrderTypeToExit = 0 - 0 - close all orders (live and pending), 1 - close live orders only, 2 - close pending orders only
MaxTradesPerDay = 0 - maximum trades per day, default is 0 disabled
MinimumSL = 0 - minimum SL value
MinimumPT = 0 - minimum PT value
MaximumSL = 0 - maximum SL value
MaximumPT = 0 - maximum PT value
UseSQTickSize = false - enable or disable custom tick size value
MainChartTickSizeSQ = 0.25 - tick size value
ExpirationTime = 0 - Order expiration time in minutes
Sabe informar por que não aceita instalar numa vps InovHost nem pelo mercado MQL5, nem copiando? Tem algum setup/ . set, tem vários campos em branco.