The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. The Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.



The expert advisor has been developed by StrategyQuant X Ultimate edition which allows creating trading robots without programming skills.



You can access strategy source code and explore its logic in StrategyQuant software here: strategyquant.com







This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.



Expert advisor is optimized for AMP futures broker and UTC timezone. Please note that Futures trading allows trading only one strategy per symbol.

Timeframe: H1





Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

Steady equity growth



Settings:







CustomComment = StrategyQuant_Vortee_Free_MT5 - Custom comment

DontTradeOnWeekends = true - enable or disable trading on weekend

FridayCloseTime = 19:00 - CloseTime exit on Friday

SundayOpenTime = 23:00 - Open time on Sunday

ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day



EODExitTime = 20:05 - time exit end of day



ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday

FridayExitTime = 19:00 - time exit on Friday

LimitTimeRange = false - enable or disable limit time to range

SignalTimeRangeFrom = 08:00 - specify time range from

SignalTimeRangeTo = 16:00 - specify time range to

ExitAtEndOfRange = false - enable or disable exit end of range



OrderTypeToExit = 0 - 0 - close all orders (live and pending), 1 - close live orders only, 2 - close pending orders only

MaxTradesPerDay = 0 - maximum trades per day, default is 0 disabled



MinimumSL = 0 - minimum SL value

MinimumPT = 0 - minimum PT value

MaximumSL = 0 - maximum SL value



MaximumPT = 0 - maximum PT value



UseSQTickSize = false - enable or disable custom tick size value

MainChartTickSizeSQ = 0.25 - tick size value

ExpirationTime = 0 - Order expiration time in minutes