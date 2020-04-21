CommunityPower MT5

CommunityPower EA — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community.

It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies.

The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone!





Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine?

No, it is definitely not.

It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your trading.





Is there some ready-to-use set-files?

Yes, you can find some set-files on the community forum, but you should always test them on your own before using in real trading.





All the necessary information, documentation, set-files and versions history — on the official web-site.