Bitcoin Meteor Aggressive Trend

BITCOIN METEOR EA — Aggressive High-PF BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.



IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It sizes each trade at a high percentage of the balance (RiskPercent = 8, MaxLot 10) and compounds on volatile BTCUSD. In real-engine testing, RiskPercent above 15 pushed equity drawdown past 80% (effectively ruin), and the default already shows about 58% equity drawdown. Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent for a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.



BITCOIN METEOR is the aggressive sibling of the defensive BITCOIN COMET. Same H4 Donchian trend engine, but made more active (EntryChannel = 14) and run with aggressive compounding. Compared with BITCOIN NOVA it competes on QUALITY: a higher profit factor (2.57 vs 1.60). Every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded — no grid, no martingale.



HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry: trend breakout (EntryChannel 14) with a trend-strength filter and an overextension filter to avoid buying a parabolic top. One position at a time.

2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.

3) Aggressive sizing and compounding from RiskPercent (default 8). Lots grow with the balance.

4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.



REAL MT5 BACKTEST (Exness BTCUSD, H4, every-tick, $10,000, RiskPercent 8, MaxLot 10)

- Period: about 8 years (2018-2025)

- Multiplier: about 103x in the test run (highly path-dependent)

- Profit factor: 2.57 (in-sample 2.35 / out-of-sample 1.98 — robust; v1.10 BreakMargin 1.2)

- Maximum equity drawdown: about 58 percent

- Trades: 153



A 103x figure is one historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.



INPUTS (key)

- RiskPercent: risk per trade (default 8, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 15 hit ~80% equity drawdown in testing.

- EntryChannel (default 14), MaxLot, FixedLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.



WHO IT IS FOR

Traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance, high-profit-factor BTC system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits. For lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose the defensive BITCOIN COMET. Start on demo first.



SUPPORT

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