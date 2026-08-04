Bitcoin Meteor Aggressive Trend

BITCOIN METEOR EA — Aggressive High-PF BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It sizes each trade at a high percentage of the balance (RiskPercent = 8, MaxLot 10) and compounds on volatile BTCUSD. In real-engine testing, RiskPercent above 15 pushed equity drawdown past 80% (effectively ruin), and the default already shows about 58% equity drawdown. Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent for a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.

BITCOIN METEOR is the aggressive sibling of the defensive BITCOIN COMET. Same H4 Donchian trend engine, but made more active (EntryChannel = 14) and run with aggressive compounding. Compared with BITCOIN NOVA it competes on QUALITY: a higher profit factor (2.57 vs 1.60). Every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded — no grid, no martingale.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry: trend breakout (EntryChannel 14) with a trend-strength filter and an overextension filter to avoid buying a parabolic top. One position at a time.
2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.
3) Aggressive sizing and compounding from RiskPercent (default 8). Lots grow with the balance.
4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.

REAL MT5 BACKTEST (Exness BTCUSD, H4, every-tick, $10,000, RiskPercent 8, MaxLot 10)
- Period: about 8 years (2018-2025)
- Multiplier: about 103x in the test run (highly path-dependent)
- Profit factor: 2.57 (in-sample 2.35 / out-of-sample 1.98 — robust; v1.10 BreakMargin 1.2)
- Maximum equity drawdown: about 58 percent
- Trades: 153

A 103x figure is one historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUTS (key)
- RiskPercent: risk per trade (default 8, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 15 hit ~80% equity drawdown in testing.
- EntryChannel (default 14), MaxLot, FixedLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance, high-profit-factor BTC system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits. For lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose the defensive BITCOIN COMET. Start on demo first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
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Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
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Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
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