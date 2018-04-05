Risk Management Best EA

The Ultimate Drag-and-Drop Trading Tool for Precision and Simplicity

Say goodbye to overcomplicated trading setups and calculations. With this Expert Advisor, you can calibrate your risk just once, then effortlessly manage your trades directly on the chart.

How It Works:

  1. Set It Up Once:

    • Define your desired risk percentage.
    • Choose to include additional options
    • Decide if you want to use the current market price or a custom price line.

  2. Trade Effortlessly:

    • Simply drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (if enabled) on the chart.
    • Watch as the EA automatically updates:
      • Lot size based on your risk preferences.
      • Risk-to-reward ratio calculated on the spot.
      • Monetary risk in your account’s currency displayed instantly.

  3. Broad Compatibility:

    • Works seamlessly with Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
    • Fully compatible with all major account currencies, giving you flexibility no matter where or how you trade.

Why It’s the Best Choice for Traders:

  • Intuitive and Visual: Manage your trades visually on the chart—no manual calculations, no headaches.
  • Instant Feedback: See your updated risk and reward metrics at a glance as you adjust the lines.
  • All-in-One Solution: Designed for traders of all levels, whether you’re scalping or holding positions long-term.

Take control of your trading like never before. With this EA, you’ll have the simplest, most effective tool to execute disciplined, informed, and confident trades every time.


Recommended products
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Aussie Victor MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.51 (39)
Experts
As the signal account has now reached 100% profit with 10% Drawdown I will celebrate this milestone by offering the next 5 copies at 98$ - When 5 copies are sold price goes back to 290$ Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767
Amazing EA for BTC
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Experts
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
DigiGrid MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Zenth
Willy Raditya
3.8 (5)
Experts
Zenth – Precision Trading with Profit Protection Why settle for average? Zenth is not just another Expert Advisor—it's a disciplined trading machine. Developed for traders who prioritize smart risk exposure and strategic execution, this EA offers a clean, powerful trading solution that focuses on consistency and protecting gains. Built for Traders Who Think Ahead How it trades:  Trades based on high-probability candlestick formations like engulfing and pin bars for quick setups. Intelligent O
Raj Candle Pattern EA
Susairaj A
Experts
Raj Candles Pattern EA is a multi-strategy price-action trading system built around pure candlestick pattern recognition. It scans every closed candle on your chosen time-frame for 19 classic buy/sell reversal patterns, a Trend-Continuation module that rides confirmed up/down runs, and a Support/Resistance Rejection module that buys bounces off support and sells rejections off resistance — then manages every trade automatically from entry to exit. For traders who don't want a losing trade close
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
Raccoon Adaptive Grid Martin
Zhi Hao Xu
Experts
Adaptive Grid Martin EA Signal:  Adaptive Grid Martin EA   Adaptive Grid Martin is a grid + martingale trading system designed for ranging markets. It combines a ten-indicator weighted ranging detector, a spatial range model, dynamic grid spacing and multiple risk guards. It enters only when the market is detected as genuinely ranging and conditions are suitable, and steps aside during trends, extreme volatility or major news, aiming to keep the downside of grid trading within a manageable rang
Kilimandjaro
Joan Serfati
Experts
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band. The EA closes the trade either when: reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow) but the results are better when closing with the #2 above. You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live. Features: Bollinger bands  indicator Strategy for closing the trades: When reaching back the middle ban
Breakout King EA MT5
Shruti Ajay Jais
Experts
Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
Grey Matter MT5
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386515 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Take advantage of the discounted price of 79! The final cost will increase to 100 soon. High-Tech Risk-Controlled Expert Advisor  Grey Matter is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for savvy risk managers and prop firm traders. It operates fully automatically on GBPUSD using M30 as the primary chart. Simply apply the EA to one chart only and let its precise algorithm take over all operations. Bonus include
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Fusion 1
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
Golden Talos Edge
Marcelo Henrique Alexandre De Campos Arce
Experts
Golden Talos Edge – XAUUSD H1 (Long-Only, Trend Pullback, Prop-Safe) Golden Talos Edge is a conservative, trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1. It looks for clean pullbacks inside established bullish trends, with fixed stop-loss always placed on the broker side and no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage . This is the Market-Friendly version (Talos_V2.55) , locked to XAUUSD H1, LONG-only , using a robust combination of: EMA trend filter + ADX (trend strength) Fibonacci pullback zo
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
BTC Smart Hunter
Puguh Andrie Setia Aji
Experts
BTC Smart Hunter for MetaTrader 5 Overview BTC Smart Hunter is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5 . The EA focuses on identifying significant breakout opportunities while avoiding many common false signals through multiple built-in market filters. Instead of opening trades randomly, BTC Smart Hunter continuously analyzes recent price action, detects important breakout levels, and places pending orders only when predefined market con
Ultimate Rebate Hunter Pro
Nafeel Konkath
Experts
ULTIMATE REBATE HUNTER PRO  "Double Income. One EA." FOR XAUUSD (GOLD):     Spike protection built-in     Optimized for gold volatility     M1 timeframe recommended ALSO TRADES:    Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD    Indices: US30, NAS100, DE40    Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD KEY FEATURES:     Auto trend/range adaptation     Profit lock system ($0.05)     Multi-timeframe confirmation     Complete risk management HOW YOU PROFIT:    Trading gain
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Gold Extreme Reversal for XAUUSD
Chou Mo
Experts
Description:   Gold Extreme Reversal is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It identifies extreme    market conditions — deep oversold or overbought — and waits for confirmed reversals before entering.   How it works:   - Phase 1: Detects extreme price deviation from MA60 with strong ADX and DI spread   - Phase 2: Confirms DI convergence (exhaustion of the dominant trend)   - Phase 3: Validates entry with MA10 cross + reversal candlestick patterns (hammer,
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT WITH 2.5 YEARS OLD STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXB
Nuclear
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control . Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.  What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use No Martingale No Hedging No Grid No Risky Recovery Logic Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated. Core Trading Logic Smart break
Hippo Trader Pro MT5
Michela Russo
4.76 (17)
Experts
2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
Phoenix Edge
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Edge is a systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  and Gold (XAUUSD) . Each symbol runs its own optimized parameter profile that the EA applies automatically based on chart detection. No martingale, no grid, no scaling into losses. One signal, one entry, one exit — managed with adaptive stops and R-multiple targets. Validation methodology This product is transparent about how each symbol's profile was validated.  XAUUSD and BTCUSD — walk-forward validated Out-of
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Andriana
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
Experts
Andriana   is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Andriana    never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review