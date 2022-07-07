Moose

My name is Moose and I trade the AUDCAD 1H

I am very profitable and have been trading for more than 3 years live. I have a very successful track record.

I am a bit risky, but I do like to receive my reward at the end of the day.

I am only 3 years old, but my boss has been trading for 17 years - he designed me and my rewards.

I give a return of 1 to 2% a month ( to be used with my other ea's) for higher profit return (3-5%) a month. you can always increase risk.

Draw down is under 15%.


Recommended pair: AUDCAD

Time frame: H1

It trades 24 hours a day.

I don't make any promises, but what I can say is that I have been very rewarding and I don't take reckless risks. I trade on any account size.

ANY LOT SIZE above $850, just reduce starting lot size and close by profit %.


3 Coppies left at $349 then -> $599



Key features:

  • Trades daily
  • Short duration trades 
  • Grid trading using advanced grid technology 
  • Fixed profit taking
  • Various stop loss options
  • Multiple customization options for each individual 
  • Trade filter - trade only during certain times of the day although 24 hours a day is recommended.
  • Proven live performance
  • FIFO compliant

How to set up the EA for live trading:

Attached EA to 1H AUDCAD chart. 

The EA is provided with the best settings. You can customize the EA according to your liking and your risk profile.

Best used with leveraged accounts 100 and higher.


Golden Retriever variables that you can change:

  • Max retries in seconds - this allows you to set in seconds, how long the EA is allowed to keep trying to open an order incase spread is to high.
  • Time filter - this allows you to stop the EA from trading 'x' amount of hours after the last trade was taken.
  • Max spread - the maximum spread allowed
  • Show info - shows an information pannel with all your account details on your chart
  • Take profit -shows take profit level
  • Show buy/sell button - allows you to use the EA manually for entering orders with the same magic number - if you wish
  • Magic number - the number assigned to the EA to distingish it from other trades on your platform
  • MAX pairs- if you want to add the EA to multiple trading pairs, use the same magic number for all the pairs. Say you have 4 pairs trading Golden Retriever, then if you set Max pairs to 3, the EA will only allow 3 pairs to trade and block the 4 pair from opening a new order
  • Start Lot - the starting lot size
  • Martingale method - you can customize this or completly remove it.


Take Profit

  • Take profit via pips
  • Close by $ profit - if you set this to true, the EA will only close the order once you reach the specific $ value amount.
  • Close by % profit - closes the order once specific profit % is reached


Stop Loss

  • Close by % loss - closes the orders if % loss of account balance is reached
  • Stoploss via $ value - EA closes orders when $ amount loss is reached
  • Stoploss via pips - is a stoploss that will close the orders once price has moved a specified amount against the entry
  • Trailing stop via PIPS - the EA will trail via pips
  • Trailing stop via bars - the EA will trail price based on bars 
  • Trailing stop via Parabolic - trail price with the parabolic

Time Filter

  • The EA will only take trades during these hours.  If existing orders are open, the EA will continue to monitor and trade the orders -even if outside specified time. 
  • But no new orders will be taken if there are no open orders.


For any enquieries you can email: xanman9782@gmail.com



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Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
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5 (20)
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Experts
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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