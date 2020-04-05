Monday Flow EA

A Monday Morning JPY Carry Restart Signal by Urban-flux

TokyoMorning EA

Only one hour every Monday.

─── VALIDATION HIGHLIGHTS (MT5 BACKTEST 2020–2026, ICMarkets conditions) ───

⚠ Historical backtest results — NOT a profit guarantee. Please read the assumptions and full validation sections below.

Profit factor 2.30 or higher on ALL three pairs (USDJPY: PF 2.54 · win rate ~70%)

(USDJPY: PF 2.54 · win rate ~70%) Out-of-sample (full year 2025) stayed positive on all three pairs — on EURJPY and GBPJPY the OOS results even beat the training period. That is the opposite of what an over-fitted EA does.

— on EURJPY and GBPJPY the OOS results even beat the training period. That is the opposite of what an over-fitted EA does. Outperformed all 1,000 random strategies tested under identical conditions (Z-score above 5) — hard to explain away as luck.

— hard to explain away as luck. Once a week · ~1 hour holding · 50-pip stop loss — no overnight directional exposure, no sitting through deep floating drawdowns.

Every number above is explained in full in the description below — where it comes from and how it was validated. Understand the logic first, then try it on a demo account.

TokyoMorning EA is not an Expert Advisor built by stacking complicated indicators on top of each other.

It is designed around a clear market hypothesis: the tendency for foreign-currency buying and yen-selling flows to resume at the beginning of the Tokyo trading week.

Why enter at that specific time?

Why close the position after only one hour?

Why focus on USDJPY, EURJPY, and GBPJPY?

TokyoMorning EA is built to answer those questions with a logic that is simple, explainable, and grounded in a repeatable market behavior.

This is not a high-risk “one-shot jackpot” EA.

It is not designed to hold positions for long periods while waiting through large floating losses.

Instead, it focuses on capturing a specific, time-limited market opportunity once per week.

The core concept is simple:

identify a explainable edge, trade it only during the window where it appears, and let the system execute the same rule consistently.

That is the philosophy behind TokyoMorning EA.

1. A Targeted Edge in Just One Hour Every Monday

TokyoMorning EA enters buy positions on USDJPY, EURJPY, and GBPJPY every Monday at 10:00 Tokyo time, which corresponds to GMT 01:00.

The positions are automatically closed one hour later, at GMT 02:00.

It operates only once per week.

The standard holding time is just one hour.

Outside that time window, the EA remains inactive.

This design is intended for traders who feel uncomfortable with EAs that hold positions for long periods, traders who want to understand the logic behind the system, and traders who are interested in automated trading but do not want a black-box strategy.

TokyoMorning EA is built around three principles: short duration, low frequency, and explainable logic.

It does not try to trade every market condition.

It focuses only on one specific time window: Monday morning in Tokyo.

That simplicity is one of its key strengths.

2. Basic Product Information

The product name is TokyoMorning EA｜Monday Morning 1-Hour JPY Carry Restart Signal｜Urban-flux.

The EA is designed exclusively for MT5.

It does not support MT4.

The supported currency pairs are USDJPY, EURJPY, and GBPJPY.

All three pairs include the Japanese yen and are selected to capture potential yen-selling flows during the Monday morning Tokyo session.

The EA operates only once per week, for one hour on Monday.

It is not a long-holding EA.

It is a short-duration, time-specific automated trading system.

3. What This EA Is Designed to Do

TokyoMorning EA is not designed to look attractive only on a backtest.

Many EAs are created by combining multiple indicators and optimizing many parameters until they fit historical price data.

That approach is not necessarily wrong, but it often makes the trading logic difficult to understand.

For traders, the important questions are:

Why does the EA enter at that timing?

Why is there a reason to believe the setup has an edge?

Has the strategy been overfitted to the past?

TokyoMorning EA focuses on a specific market behavior: the potential restart of foreign-currency buying and yen-selling flows on Monday morning.

In other words, the EA is not simply reacting to chart patterns.

It is based on a market-flow hypothesis.

This makes the strategy easier to understand, easier to evaluate, and easier to monitor.

4. Why Monday Morning?

TokyoMorning EA focuses on the beginning of the trading week in Tokyo.

After the weekend, the Japanese financial market begins operating again on Monday morning.

Large institutional investors, such as life insurance companies, pension funds, and other major asset managers, may need to buy foreign assets or rebalance portfolios.

In doing so, they may sell yen and buy foreign currencies.

These flows can resume during the early part of the Tokyo session after the weekend.

Of course, this does not mean that the market moves in the same direction every Monday.

There is no certainty in trading.

However, historical testing suggests that certain Monday morning windows may contain a repeatable yen-selling tendency.

TokyoMorning EA is designed to mechanically capture that tendency.

In technical terms, it can be described as a JPY carry restart signal.

In simple terms, it aims to capture a short-term yen-selling flow that may appear on Monday morning.

5. Why Close After One Hour?

The longer a position is held, the more uncertainty it faces.

A position may move in the expected direction shortly after entry, but several hours later, the market can reverse due to completely different factors.

As the European and U.S. sessions begin, different participants, liquidity conditions, and news drivers may take control of the market.

For that reason, TokyoMorning EA does not try to hold the trade for a long time.

It enters during the targeted Monday morning window and closes the position after one hour.

No overholding.

No chasing.

No emotional decision-making.

No change in exit rules.

This disciplined exit logic is a central part of the EA’s design.

By limiting the holding period, the system may also be easier to combine with other EAs or discretionary trading strategies.

6. Backtest Overview

TokyoMorning EA has been tested on MT5 under ICMarkets-based conditions using historical data from 2020 to 2026.

Across USDJPY, EURJPY, and GBPJPY, the Profit Factor exceeded 2.30 in all three pairs.

USDJPY achieved a Profit Factor of 2.54 with a win rate of around 70%.

EURJPY achieved a Profit Factor of 2.91, showing the strongest efficiency among the three pairs.

GBPJPY achieved a Profit Factor of 2.30, benefiting from its larger price movement characteristics.

The maximum balance drawdown remained around the 3% to 5% range depending on the pair.

This means the strategy was evaluated not only by profit, but also by how deeply the account balance declined during the test period.

For USDJPY, the equity curve showed a linear correlation of 0.98.

In simple terms, this indicates that the profit curve was relatively smooth and upward-sloping, rather than being driven by only a few large winning trades.

TokyoMorning EA is designed to prioritize steady, explainable accumulation over dramatic one-time profits.

7. Compound Growth Simulation

A compound growth simulation was also performed using a starting balance of 50,000 JPY.

Under a 20% risk setting, the backtest-based simulation resulted in an estimated balance of approximately 600,000 JPY after one year, approximately 7.6 million JPY after three years, and approximately 65 million JPY after five years.

These numbers are highly impactful, but they must be understood correctly.

This is a simulation based on historical backtest results.

It does not guarantee future profits.

The 20% risk setting is also very aggressive.

In live trading, results may differ due to slippage, execution quality, spread expansion, broker differences, and changes in market conditions.

The important point is not to focus only on the attractive numbers, but to understand the assumptions behind them.

TokyoMorning EA uses time-based exits after one hour and includes a 50-pip stop loss.

During the tested period, no account wipeout was observed even under the 20% risk setting.

However, this does not guarantee future safety.

For live trading, it is strongly recommended to start with a much lower risk setting.

For beginners, a risk level of 1% to 2% is recommended.

When running all three pairs at the same time, a risk level of around 0.5% per pair is recommended.

The first priority should be survival, not aggressive growth.

Once you understand the behavior of the EA, you can gradually adjust the settings according to your own risk tolerance.

8. Overfitting Control

One of the biggest risks when choosing an EA is overfitting.

Overfitting means that a strategy has been adjusted too closely to historical data and fails to perform on future data.

An EA can look excellent in a backtest but collapse once it is exposed to unseen market conditions.

TokyoMorning EA was tested using separated data periods to check this risk.

The in-sample period covered 2020 to July 2023.

The validation period covered August 2023 to the end of 2024.

The out-of-sample period covered the full year of 2025.

Across USDJPY, EURJPY, and GBPJPY, the EA maintained positive average results in the out-of-sample period.

In EURJPY and GBPJPY, the out-of-sample average performance was even stronger than the in-sample performance.

Normally, an overfitted EA tends to weaken sharply when it reaches unseen future data.

In this test, TokyoMorning EA did not show that type of collapse.

This does not guarantee future performance, but it provides an important indication that the strategy is not simply curve-fitted to the past.

9. Walk-Forward Analysis

TokyoMorning EA was also tested using walk-forward analysis.

Walk-forward analysis is a method that trains or evaluates a strategy on one period and then checks whether it performs in the following unseen period.

This process is repeated across multiple time windows to assess consistency.

In this case, walk-forward testing was performed across the three currency pairs, with a total of 12 out-of-sample checks.

All 12 out-of-sample tests were positive.

This resulted in a 12 out of 12 pass result.

This does not mean the EA will always win in the future.

However, it does suggest that the logic did not rely on one lucky period only.

The strategy showed resilience across multiple unseen testing windows.

10. Comparison Against 1,000 Random Strategies

Another important question is whether the EA’s result could simply be random luck.

To examine this, TokyoMorning EA was compared against 1,000 random strategies under similar conditions.

TokyoMorning EA outperformed all 1,000 random strategies.

The statistical result showed a Z-score above 5.

In practical terms, this suggests that the result is difficult to explain by chance alone.

Again, statistical strength does not guarantee future profits.

Markets change, and every trading strategy carries risk.

However, this test provides additional evidence that TokyoMorning EA is not merely a strategy that looked good by accident.

11. Tested on MT5 Conditions

There are many ways to test a trading strategy.

Python can be very useful for research, data analysis, and rapid hypothesis testing.

However, for a commercial EA, it is important to confirm how the strategy behaves on the actual trading platform used by customers.

TokyoMorning EA has been tested on MT5 using ICMarkets-based conditions from 2020 to 2026.

The focus is not only on theoretical performance, but also on how the EA behaves in the MT5 environment.

For users, this is important because MT5-based testing is easier to relate to actual EA operation.

TokyoMorning EA emphasizes not only logic, but also practical confirmation on the target platform.

12. Risk Management Design

TokyoMorning EA is not designed only to win.

It is also designed to avoid unnecessary losses where possible.

The EA includes a spread filter.

When trading costs become too high, the EA can avoid entering the market.

It also includes automatic lot calculation based on the risk setting.

This helps prevent excessive position sizing relative to account balance.

The EA closes positions automatically after one hour.

This helps reduce exposure to market events outside the targeted time window.

A 50-pip stop loss is also included to protect against sudden adverse moves.

The risk management concept is not simply “short holding time equals safety.”

Instead, TokyoMorning EA combines short holding duration, controlled position sizing, spread filtering, and predefined exits.

This layered approach is designed to keep the strategy disciplined.

13. Recommended Live Trading Settings

For first-time users, it is recommended to start with a risk setting of 1% to 2%.

When running all three pairs at the same time, a more conservative setting of around 0.5% per pair is recommended.

Although using multiple pairs may provide diversification, all three pairs are related to yen-selling logic.

This means the positions may be directionally correlated.

For that reason, starting with a low risk setting is important.

A VPS environment is also recommended.

The EA needs to operate reliably at GMT 01:00 on Monday.

Using a VPS helps reduce the risk of missed entries due to PC shutdown, internet instability, or platform interruptions.

Before live trading, always test the EA on a demo account.

After confirming that it works properly, move to small-lot live trading before scaling up.

14. Who This EA Is For

TokyoMorning EA is suitable for traders who want to start automated FX trading but do not want to rely on a black-box EA.

It is suitable for traders who want to understand why the strategy enters the market.

It is suitable for traders who dislike EAs that hold positions for long periods.

It is suitable for traders who prefer a simple once-per-week trading schedule.

It is suitable for traders who want to combine an EA with discretionary trading or other automated systems.

It is suitable for traders who care about overfitting checks and out-of-sample validation.

It is suitable for traders who want to begin carefully from a demo account.

On the other hand, TokyoMorning EA is not designed for traders who want many trades every day.

It is not designed for those who want aggressive short-term gambling-style returns.

This EA is built for traders who value a clear logic, limited exposure, and steady accumulation.

15. Important Notes Before Purchase

TokyoMorning EA is designed exclusively for MT5.

It cannot be used on MT4.

A VPS environment is recommended for stable operation.

It is especially important that the EA is running correctly at GMT 01:00 on Monday.

An ECN broker is recommended.

The EA has been tested under ICMarkets-based conditions.

When running all three pairs at the same time, it is recommended to reduce the risk per pair.

Starting from around 0.5% per pair is a practical approach.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The compound growth simulation is based on backtest data only.

Actual results may differ due to spreads, slippage, execution conditions, broker differences, and market environment changes.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.

All trading decisions are made at your own risk.

16. After Purchase

After purchase, install the EA file into MT5.

The package includes the EA file and set files for each supported currency pair.

The included files are:

TokyoMorningEA_v1.0.ex5

TokyoMorning_USDJPY.set

TokyoMorning_EURJPY.set

TokyoMorning_GBPJPY.set

Load the appropriate set file onto the corresponding chart.

If you want to start with only one pair, USDJPY can be a practical first choice.

If you run all three pairs at the same time, it is recommended to reduce the risk per pair.

Once the settings are complete, confirm that the EA will run properly on a VPS at GMT 01:00 on Monday.

The recommended process is:

Start with a demo account.

Then move to small-lot live trading.

Only after understanding the EA’s behavior should you consider full-scale operation.

Final Message

TokyoMorning EA is not designed to look impressive without explanation.

It is built around clear questions:

Why enter on Monday morning?

Why close after one hour?

Why trade yen pairs?

Why does the strategy appear less likely to be overfitted?

The EA is designed to provide a logical answer to each of these questions.

One hour every Monday.

A clearly defined trading window.

Out-of-sample validation.

Walk-forward testing.

Comparison against random strategies.

MT5-based verification.

TokyoMorning EA is built for traders who want more than a black-box system.

Not hype.

Not blind optimism.

Not emotional trading.

A focused, explainable, and disciplined approach to capturing a specific Monday morning yen-flow opportunity.

That is the value of TokyoMorning EA.