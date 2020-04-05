BTC Regime Momentum

Bitcoin Regime Momentum is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to work with Bitcoin CFD / BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe.

The EA uses a rule-based strategy that checks momentum, volatility, candle structure and market conditions across several timeframes. The main signal logic works with closed M15 candles and also uses H1 and H4 filters.

The robot does not use grid, martingale, hedging, news trading, neural networks, DLL, WebRequest or external indicators. The trading logic is included inside the Expert Advisor.

Main features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD / Bitcoin CFD symbols.

  • Recommended timeframe: M15.

  • Signal logic based on closed candles.

  • Multi-timeframe filters using M15, H1 and H4 data.

  • Buy Only, Sell Only or Both trading modes.

  • ATR-based Stop Loss.

  • Take Profit based on the selected risk distance.

  • Time-based exit after a configurable number of M15 candles.

  • One-position mode enabled by default.

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based lot calculation.

  • Optional spread filter.

  • Internal calculation of ATR, ADX, RSI, EMA, momentum and relative volume.

  • No external indicators required.

General logic:

Bitcoin Regime Momentum analyzes the market at the beginning of each new M15 candle. The EA checks closed candles only. When the configured conditions are met, it can open a buy or sell position depending on the selected settings.

Trades are managed with Stop Loss, Take Profit and an optional time-based exit. A position can be closed by Stop Loss, Take Profit or after the maximum holding time is reached.

Main input parameters:

General:

  • InpTradeSymbol: trading symbol used by the EA. If empty, the chart symbol will be used.

  • InpRestrictToBitcoinSymbols: when enabled, the EA only works on symbols related to Bitcoin.

  • InpMagicNumber: unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own trades.

  • InpTradeMode: allows Buy Only, Sell Only or Both.

  • InpFixedLot: fixed lot size used when percentage-based calculation is disabled.

  • InpUseRiskPercent: enables or disables percentage-based lot calculation.

  • InpRiskPercent: risk percentage used for lot calculation.

  • InpSlippagePoints: maximum allowed slippage in points.

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints: maximum allowed spread. If set to 0, the spread filter is disabled.

  • InpOnePositionTotal: limits the EA to one open position.

  • InpSkipIfBothSignals: skips trading when buy and sell signals appear on the same candle.

  • InpVerboseLogs: enables or disables detailed log messages.

Buy management:

  • InpEnableBuy: enables or disables buy trades.

  • InpBuy_SL_ATR: ATR multiplier used to calculate the buy Stop Loss.

  • InpBuy_TP_R: Take Profit multiplier based on the risk distance.

  • InpBuy_MaxHoldingBars: maximum number of M15 candles a buy trade can remain open.

Sell management:

  • InpEnableSell: enables or disables sell trades.

  • InpSell_SL_ATR: ATR multiplier used to calculate the sell Stop Loss.

  • InpSell_TP_R: Take Profit multiplier based on the risk distance.

  • InpSell_MaxHoldingBars: maximum number of M15 candles a sell trade can remain open.

Recommended use:

Attach the EA to a BTCUSD or Bitcoin CFD chart. The recommended timeframe is M15.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it in the Strategy Tester with your broker’s trading conditions, including spread, commissions, swaps, slippage and symbol specifications.

Results may vary between brokers because of differences in liquidity, server time, execution conditions and instrument specifications.

Risk warning:

Trading financial products involves risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. The EA’s performance may change depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, commissions, slippage and volatility.


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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Kuro225 EA
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Limited launch price The current price is reserved for the first 3 purchases only. Once these initial licenses are sold, the price is planned to increase to $225 . Kuro225 is currently undergoing forward testing, and its latest monitored activity can be reviewed directly from this product page. Early users receive the same full version and all future product updates. Kuro225 is a specialized Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the NI225 / Nikkei 225 index. The system is built around a po
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
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NorthSlope EA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
NorthSlope — AAPL H1 Trend-Following Expert Advisor NorthSlope is a focused, long-only Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Apple Inc. (AAPL) on the H1 timeframe. It is designed for traders who prefer patience, controlled exposure and clear rules over constant activity, aggressive recovery systems or excessive position accumulation. NorthSlope does not attempt to trade every market movement. It waits for favourable bullish conditions, opens one controlled position and allows establishe
Flow Matrix Supply Demand
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Indicators
FZ-100 Flow Matrix — Structural Supply & Demand Intelligence Most supply and demand indicators stop at drawing rectangles. FZ-100 Flow Matrix goes further by transforming market structure into a complete decision framework. It identifies the origin of institutional-style displacement, confirms the resulting zone, evaluates its quality, monitors the retest, validates the reaction, and generates a structured risk map—all directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. FZ-100 is designed for traders who want
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