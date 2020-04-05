NEXA Ha MTF Trend
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NEXA Ha MTF Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on higher-timeframe Heiken Ashi trend confirmation and M15 volume-based trigger logic.
The EA checks the H4 Heiken Ashi direction as the main trend filter and uses M15 OBV, volume activity, candle structure, ATR, ADX, spread, and trading time filters to evaluate entry conditions. It is designed to trade only when the higher-timeframe direction and lower-timeframe trigger conditions are aligned.
Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe trend-following structure.
The H4 timeframe is used to identify the main market direction.
The M15 timeframe is used to evaluate entry triggers.
The basic entry process is as follows:
- H4 Heiken Ashi direction check
- H4 Heiken Ashi consecutive trend confirmation
- M15 OBV direction alignment
- M15 volume increase condition
- M15 candle direction and close-position check
- ATR, ADX, spread, and trading time filters
- New position entry only when all required conditions are met
Main Features
NEXA Ha MTF Trend combines higher-timeframe trend direction with lower-timeframe volume confirmation.
Main functions include:
- H4 Heiken Ashi trend confirmation
- M15 OBV-based direction check
- M15 volume spike condition
- ADX trend strength filter
- ATR volatility filter
- Maximum spread filter
- Trading time filter
- Fixed lot and risk percent lot modes
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
- Break Even function
- Trailing Stop function
- H4 Heiken Ashi reversal-based position management
- One-position-per-symbol control
- Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
- Free margin-based lot adjustment
How It Works
The Expert Advisor works on the selected chart symbol.
If InpSymbol is left empty, the EA uses the current chart symbol.
Entry conditions are checked only when a new M15 candle is formed.
Position management is processed through tick and timer events.
If the H4 Heiken Ashi direction changes against the current position, the EA checks the position exit condition.
Break Even and Trailing Stop are applied according to the selected input settings.
Basic Usage
- Open the M15 chart of the symbol you want to use.
- Attach NEXA Ha MTF Trend to the chart.
- Leave InpSymbol empty to use the current chart symbol.
- Adjust the lot mode and risk value according to your account settings.
- Check spread, trading time, ATR, and ADX settings according to your broker environment.
- Test the EA in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.
Input Parameters
InpSymbol
Specifies the trading symbol. If empty, the current chart symbol is used.
InpMagicNumber
Unique number used to identify orders opened by this EA.
InpAllowBuy
Enables or disables Buy entries.
InpAllowSell
Enables or disables Sell entries.
InpLotMode
Selects the lot calculation mode. Fixed lot and risk percent modes are available.
InpRiskValue
Used as the fixed lot value in fixed lot mode, or as the account risk percentage in risk percent mode.
InpMaxLotCap
Limits the maximum calculated lot size.
InpRewardRisk
Defines the Take Profit distance relative to the Stop Loss distance.
InpMinADX
Minimum M15 ADX value required for entry.
InpVolumeSpikeFactor
Defines how much the current volume must exceed the average volume.
InpUseRSIFilter
Enables or disables the RSI direction filter.
InpMaxSpreadPoints
Maximum allowed spread in points.
InpMinSLPoints
Minimum Stop Loss distance in points.
InpMaxSLPoints
Maximum Stop Loss distance in points.
InpMinATRPoints
Minimum ATR condition used to avoid very low-volatility conditions.
InpMaxATRPoints
Maximum ATR condition. Set to 0 to disable the upper ATR filter.
InpCooldownMinutes
Waiting time after a position is closed before a new entry can be opened.
InpUseTimeFilter
Enables or disables the trading time filter.
InpTradeStartHour
Trading start hour based on server time.
InpTradeEndHour
Trading end hour based on server time.
InpUseBreakEven
Enables or disables the Break Even function.
InpBreakEvenStartR
Defines when Stop Loss adjustment starts based on the R multiple.
InpBreakEvenOffsetPts
Additional point offset applied when Break Even is triggered.
InpUseTrailingStop
Enables or disables the Trailing Stop function.
InpTrailingStartPoints
Minimum profit in points required before Trailing Stop starts.
InpTrailingStepPoints
Trailing Stop distance in points.
Risk Management
The EA supports Stop Loss-based risk percent lot calculation.
The calculated lot size is adjusted according to the symbol’s minimum lot, maximum lot, lot step, and available free margin.
The EA also uses minimum and maximum Stop Loss distance controls to avoid abnormal Stop Loss placement.
Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level restrictions are checked before order placement and position modification.
Notes
This Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee any specific result.
Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol specifications, server time, account leverage, and input settings.
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.
Users should adjust the input parameters according to their own trading environment and risk tolerance.
This product does not use external DLL files, external license management systems, or personal data collection functions.