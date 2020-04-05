NEXA Ema Ribbon Trend

NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend User Guide

Product Overview

NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

This product uses the alignment of EMA21, EMA34, EMA55, and EMA89 to identify the market direction. After the trend direction is confirmed, the EA evaluates whether price has returned near EMA21 or EMA34 and then reacts again in the trend direction.

The purpose of this strategy is not to trade a simple moving average breakout. It is designed to evaluate pullback behavior inside an aligned trend structure. Entry logic is based on confirmed bar data from the selected timeframes.

Strategy Method

NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend uses an EMA ribbon structure.

For a BUY condition, EMA21 must be above EMA34, EMA34 must be above EMA55, and EMA55 must be above EMA89.

For a SELL condition, EMA21 must be below EMA34, EMA34 must be below EMA55, and EMA55 must be below EMA89.

When the ribbon direction is confirmed, the EA checks whether price has moved back toward the EMA21 or EMA34 area. It then evaluates RSI direction, candle reaction, ribbon spread, and entry location. The signal is classified into A, B, or C grade.

RSI is used as a supporting evaluation element by default. The user can choose whether RSI should be used as a stricter filter through the input settings.

Main Features

NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend checks the trend direction using EMA21, EMA34, EMA55, and EMA89.

The EA evaluates pullback behavior near EMA21 or EMA34.

Signals are classified into A, B, and C grades.

The EA supports Fixed Lot and Risk Percent modes.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated according to the selected structure and Risk Reward settings.

Break-even and Trailing Stop functions are included.

The EA includes basic safety controls such as spread limit, position limit, daily trade limit, money risk limit, and open risk limit.

Strategy Structure

The EA checks the trading process in the following order.

Data and indicator status check

Spread and trading permission check

EMA ribbon direction check

EMA21 or EMA34 pullback zone check

RSI direction and candle reaction evaluation

Signal score calculation

A, B, or C grade classification

SL, TP, and RR validation

Lot and estimated loss validation

Pre-order check

Order execution and position confirmation

Position Management

After a position is opened, the EA stores the original entry price, original Stop Loss, original Take Profit, and original risk values.

If Break-even is enabled, the Stop Loss can be moved near the entry price when the position reaches the selected R level.

Trailing Stop works only after Break-even has been completed. The EA does not move the Stop Loss in an unfavorable direction.

If Max Holding Hours is enabled, the EA can close a position after the selected holding time.

Recommended Use

The default design is based on GOLD H1.

The EA can be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but results may vary depending on spread, contract size, tick value, stop level, and market volatility.

Before live trading, the user should test the EA in the Strategy Tester with the intended symbol, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Main Input Parameters

InpSymbol

Sets the trading symbol. If empty, the EA uses the current chart symbol.

InpSignalTF

Sets the timeframe used for entry signal evaluation.

InpRibbonTF

Sets the timeframe used for EMA ribbon direction evaluation.

InpEMA21Period, InpEMA34Period, InpEMA55Period, InpEMA89Period

Sets the EMA periods used for the ribbon structure.

InpRSIPeriod

Sets the RSI calculation period.

InpRSIBuyMin

Sets the RSI reference value used for BUY signal evaluation.

InpRSISellMax

Sets the RSI reference value used for SELL signal evaluation.

InpUseStrictRSIFilter

If true, RSI is used as a stricter filter. If false, RSI is used as part of the signal score.

InpPullbackLookbackBars

Sets the number of closed bars used to check whether price touched the EMA21 or EMA34 pullback area.

InpPullbackTouchATRBuffer

Sets the ATR-based buffer used for the EMA pullback zone.

InpMaxCloseDistanceATR

Sets the maximum allowed close distance from the pullback EMA area.

InpMinRibbonSpreadATR

Sets the minimum EMA ribbon spread based on ATR.

InpMaxRibbonSpreadATR

Sets the maximum EMA ribbon spread based on ATR.

InpFallbackATRSLMult

Sets the ATR multiplier used for fallback Stop Loss when the structural Stop Loss is not valid.

InpRiskMode

Selects the lot sizing mode. Fixed Lot and Risk Percent modes are available.

InpFixedLots

Sets the fixed lot size when Fixed Lot mode is used.

InpRiskPercent

Sets the risk percentage per trade when Risk Percent mode is used.

InpMaxMoneyLossPerTrade

Sets the maximum estimated money loss per trade. If set to 0, this limit is disabled.

InpMaxOpenRiskPercent

Sets the maximum total open risk percentage. If set to 0, this limit is disabled.

InpMinSLPoints

Sets the minimum allowed Stop Loss distance in points.

InpMaxSLPoints

Sets the maximum allowed Stop Loss distance in points.

InpBaseRR

Sets the base Risk Reward value.

InpMinRR

Sets the minimum acceptable Risk Reward value.

InpEnableCGrade

Enables or disables C grade signal entries.

InpMaxSpreadPoints

Sets the maximum allowed spread in points.

InpMaxDailyTrades

Sets the maximum number of entries per day.

InpLossDirectionCooldownBars

Sets the cooldown bars after a losing trade in the same direction.

InpBreakEvenAtR

Sets the R level where Break-even starts.

InpBreakEvenOffsetPoints

Sets the additional point offset used when moving Stop Loss to Break-even.

InpTrailingStartR

Sets the R level where Trailing Stop starts.

InpTrailingDistanceR

Sets the Trailing Stop distance based on R.

InpMaxHoldingHours

Sets the maximum holding time for a position. If set to 0, this function is disabled.

Before Use

This product is an automated trading Expert Advisor. The user should review the trading environment and risk settings before using it.

Symbol names may vary between brokers. For example, GOLD may be displayed as GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, or another broker-specific name.

In trading environments with high spread or strict stop level conditions, some orders may be limited or rejected.

When using a VPS, the user should check that automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5 and that the selected symbol is available for trading.

Backtest results are based on specific periods and broker data. They do not guarantee future trading results.

Risk Notice

Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, spread, execution quality, account leverage, and broker specifications.

This product does not guarantee profit. Before live trading, the user should perform sufficient testing and use lot and risk settings suitable for the account condition.

Support

For product questions, users can contact the seller through the MQL5.com product comments or the MQL5.com messaging system.


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