SMC Intraday PRO MT5

SMC Intraday Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence.

Launch Discount: It is just $33 for 4 out of 5 copy purchases.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

- No repaint or No lag

Overview

SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology with advanced Fibonacci analysis and real-time confluence scoring. Designed for serious intraday, Scalper and Swing traders, this tool automatically identifies market structure shifts, premium/discount zones, and high-probability setups—giving you the edge institutions use.

Key Features

🎯 Intelligent Structure Detection

  • Automatic Swing Point Recognition: Identifies key Swing Highs and Swing Lows using configurable lookback periods
  • BOS & CHoCH Alerts: Real-time detection of Break of Structure and Change of Character for precise trend identification
  • Dynamic Market Bias: Instant visual feedback on bullish/bearish structure shifts

📊 Dynamic Fibonacci Engine

  • Auto-Anchoring: Fibonacci levels automatically adjust to the most recent structure pivots—no manual drawing required
  • Golden Pocket Highlight: Special emphasis on the critical 0.618–0.786 retracement zone where institutional orders cluster
  • Premium/Discount Zones: Clear visual distinction between buy and sell zones based on the 0.5 equilibrium

📊Advanced Confluence Scoring System

A proprietary weighted algorithm that evaluates five critical factors:

  • Fibonacci level proximity (30% weight)
  • Market structure bias alignment (25% weight)
  • Premium/discount zone positioning (20% weight)
  • Swing point proximity (15% weight)
  • Recent structure break strength (10% weight)

Real-time Confluence Bar: Visual gauge (0-100%) showing setup quality at current price

📱 Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

  • HTF Trend Analysis: Monitor M15, H1, H4, and Daily bias simultaneously
  • Alignment Detection: Instantly spot when multiple timeframes agree—the highest-probability setups
  • Clean, Non-Intrusive UI: Professional design that doesn’t clutter your chart

💬 Market Narrative Panel

Intelligent commentary system that translates complex analysis into actionable insights:

  • “Strong bullish confluence detected near Golden Pocket support”
  • “Premium zone rejection - watch for reversal signals”

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Terminal alerts, push notifications, and email
  • Configurable Threshold: Set your minimum confluence score for alerts (default: 70%)
  • Anti-Spam Logic: Prevents alert fatigue while keeping you informed

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 
  • Chart Compatibility: All timeframes (optimized for M5–H1 intraday trading)
  • Resource Efficient: Optimized code with minimal CPU/memory footprint
  • Customizable Parameters: 10+ adjustable settings for swing detection, Fibonacci levels, and visual preferences

What Sets SMC Intraday Pro Apart

Unlike basic structure indicators, SMC Intraday Pro uses a confluence-driven approach that weighs multiple factors simultaneously. The proprietary scoring algorithm helps you distinguish between marginal setups and high-probability trades backed by institutional logic.

This is not a magic signal generator—it’s a professional analysis tool that enhances your decision-making by showing you where institutional players are likely positioned and why certain zones matter.

    Recommended Settings

    For Scalping (M1–M5):

    • Swing Strength: 10–15
    • Alert Threshold: 75%

    For Intraday (M15–H1):

    • Swing Strength: 20–30 (default)
    • Alert Threshold: 70%

    For Swing Trading (H4–D1):

    • Swing Strength: 40–50
    • Alert Threshold: 65%

    Support & Updates

    • Regular updates to maintain MT5 compatibility
    • Responsive technical support
    • Active community of professional traders

    Transform your intraday trading with the clarity institutions use.

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