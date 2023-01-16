Market Structure MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Related Product: Market Structure Gold EA

Introduction:

Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current market conditions. it provides incredible insight into how the market is behaving. It can provide vital signals about where the price action is heading next.

The Market structure indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click and has support and resistance with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking for best entry point. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading. It is included powerful Cup and Handle pattern.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Reviews 5
    ycLIM
    198
    ycLIM 2025.02.25 06:32 
     

    Support is good. The indicator was also given good indicator as well. The indicator provide me an insight and has assist me to avoid/reduce possibility of wrong entry due to emotion.

    Dereje Beshah
    177
    Dereje Beshah 2023.10.25 14:50 
     

    This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. He has tried to help me out of his way. I am recommending his indicators to you all.

    109892
    90
    109892 2023.03.27 18:59 
     

    Awesome Indicator! Must buy.

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    ycLIM
    198
    ycLIM 2025.02.25 06:32 
     

    Support is good. The indicator was also given good indicator as well. The indicator provide me an insight and has assist me to avoid/reduce possibility of wrong entry due to emotion.

    Nice Trader
    3491
    Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:56 
     

    a good tool if you learn to use it and I recommend some additional confirm indicators

    Dereje Beshah
    177
    Dereje Beshah 2023.10.25 14:50 
     

    This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. He has tried to help me out of his way. I am recommending his indicators to you all.

    109892
    90
    109892 2023.03.27 18:59 
     

    Awesome Indicator! Must buy.

    Olesya
    144
    Olesya 2023.01.19 09:01 
     

    in search of an indicator that really works, I bought this one. At the moment, Market structure and swing scanner are the most profitable for my strategy. Paid back their cost from the first transaction

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.01.19 14:36
    Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Reply to review