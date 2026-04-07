Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
📌 Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator
Struggling to identify true market value and key support/resistance levels?
The Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator helps you track price based on real traded volume, giving you a clear edge in your trading decisions.
This tool allows you to anchor VWAP from any point on the chart, making it ideal for analyzing trends, reversals, and institutional activity.
🚀 Key Features
- Anchored VWAP from any candle
- Accurate volume-weighted price calculation
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Clean and lightweight design
- Real-time updates with no lag
- Helps identify trend direction and key levels
- Perfect for intraday and swing trading
📊 How to Use
- Attach the indicator to your chart
- Select the anchor point (swing high, low, or session start)
- Observe how price reacts around VWAP
- Use it as dynamic support/resistance
⚙️ Input Parameters
- Anchor Time / Candle – Choose where VWAP starts
- Line Color – Customize VWAP appearance
- Line Width – Adjust thickness
- Display Mode – Show/hide elements
- Alerts (if applicable) – Notify on price interaction
🎯 Who Is This For?
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Price action traders
- Anyone using volume-based strategies
💡 Why Use Anchored VWAP?
Unlike standard indicators, VWAP reflects the true average price based on volume.
Anchoring it to key events allows you to follow institutional activity and make smarter trading decisions.