MACD Divergences Scanner MT5

4.57

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Divergence group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

MACD divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The MACD Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden MACD Divergence to show continuing trend.

This indicator shows divergence on the MACD that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking for easy trading.

Main Features

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test:

You can find tester version here. It is free on USDCHF and AUDCHF real charts.


Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

=======Pattern Feature============

  • MACD Feature(Fast EMA Period, Slow EMA Period, Signal SMA Period ) - MACD features
  • Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step, Wing length) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


        Reviews 10
        jgooi777
        419
        jgooi777 2026.03.10 05:39 
         

        the seller replied

        Gustavo Alberto Saracho
        166
        Gustavo Alberto Saracho 2026.02.06 19:49 
         

        excelente indicador, intuitivo y facil de usar, muchas gracias reza!!!!

        qingfu666
        191
        qingfu666 2024.08.05 14:46 
         

        很友好的界面，很简单的用法，必须5星好评

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        ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
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        jgooi777
        419
        jgooi777 2026.03.10 05:39 
         

        the seller replied

        Gustavo Alberto Saracho
        166
        Gustavo Alberto Saracho 2026.02.06 19:49 
         

        excelente indicador, intuitivo y facil de usar, muchas gracias reza!!!!

        Reza Aghajanpour
        93879
        Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2026.02.07 05:48
        Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🙏
        Enjoy your trading. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
        ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
        zhou tai
        91
        zhou tai 2025.08.10 09:18 
         

        It's a good indicator,it help me lot in trading!

        Reza Aghajanpour
        93879
        Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.08.10 09:54
        Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🙏
        Enjoy your trading. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
        ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
        qingfu666
        191
        qingfu666 2024.08.05 14:46 
         

        很友好的界面，很简单的用法，必须5星好评

        Reza Aghajanpour
        93879
        Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.08.05 20:14
        English: Very friendly interface, very simple to use, must give 5 stars
        Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
        Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
        krzys1973
        556
        krzys1973 2024.04.02 09:48 
         

        The indicator is repainted, it looks good in the history. Worthless.

        Reza Aghajanpour
        93879
        Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.02 12:51
        Please after purchase, **contact me to send you instruction and add you in group** to find a best way for profits.🙏🙏
        ceejay1962
        659
        ceejay1962 2024.03.19 18:15 
         

        It is a nice indicator and handy to scan all Market Watch symbols at the same time. It has paid for itself many times over.

        ypfy00
        168
        ypfy00 2023.03.30 02:50 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        lzclaudio0210
        45
        lzclaudio0210 2023.03.14 20:18 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        anmnayem
        174
        anmnayem 2023.02.22 15:33 
         

        This is one of the best indicator in the market and I can see positive growth in my equity and seller is very responsive and helpful

        Don Croome
        151
        Don Croome 2022.08.25 06:18 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Reply to review