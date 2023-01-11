Swing Scanner MT5

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows Swing that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Also it is suitable for scalping in lower time frames.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

    Input Parameters :

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Enable
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
    • Breakout mode - Regular/Medium/Strong breakout /Level breakout

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options – Display or do not  SL levels
    • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

      ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

      • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
      • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
      • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
      • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


      Reviews 6
      lefpad
      50
      lefpad 2024.09.16 10:21 
       

      Great indicator!!

      swarren777
      1053
      swarren777 2024.04.17 03:20 
       

      seller support is excellent i had recommendations to improve the product and he was happy to improve now u can choose your direction of the scanner and u can choose use on current chart if u are trading baskets or correlations

      dpdata
      106
      dpdata 2024.01.28 10:40 
       

      Good indicator, great support!!

