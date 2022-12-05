Channel Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Channel Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

The Channel pattern is described as the area located between two trend lines. This area is used for a measure of a trading range. In this case, the upper trend line connects price highs while the lower trend line connects price lows. Also when it comes to breakout points, it helps to indicate bullish or bearish signals.

The Channel Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Also the Channel Scanner indicator scans a wedge pattern that it can signal bullish or bearish price reversals.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend : Rectangle Channel, Triangle Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • Mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Reviews 9
    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:40 
     

    Great indicator, Highly recommend

    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    411
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 09:59 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:53 
     

    非常棒的指标！感谢制作者

    Recommended products
    Just Currency Strength
    Pankom Sriboonlue
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool. It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair. Parameters Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel) Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies) Refreshtime in second Colors Strong//Weak//Neutrial Alerts setting Alert On/Off Push notification On/Off Happy Trading...
    FREE
    RealWaves
    Mikhail Reva
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe. Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is co
    SPV Corr
    Yvan Musatov
    Indicators
    The SPV Corr indicator displays the average percentage correlation between the bar's body and its shadows. A very effective system for building various filters and market entry confirmations. It fixes cyclicality and can be used in trading in different ways. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. The value of the indica
    TeconLab Data Collector
    Shahrokh Firouzi
    Indicators
    TeconLab Indicator User Guide Overview The TeconLab Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users, fine-tuned to gather price information, including Date, Time, Open, High, Low, Close, and Volume, and update this data in real-time. Uniquely, this indicator autonomously refreshes the CSV file every minute or less, meaning there's no need for manual restarts—just activate it once, and it will continuously collect data as long as MT4 is running. It maintains the latest data according to the size
    Market Equilibrium Index Pro
    Black Panther AI
    Indicators
    Market Equilibrium Index Pro – Advanced Price Balance & Mean Reversion Indicator for MT4   Get the MetaTrader 5 Version Here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180705 Market Equilibrium Index Pro is a quantitative market balance indicator engineered to detect statistically extended price conditions and dynamic equilibrium shifts. Unlike traditional oscillators, this tool applies weighted price distribution logic to calculate real-time equilibrium zones, allowing traders to identify hig
    Mega Dashboard MT4
    Paul Anscombe
    4.71 (7)
    Indicators
    The Ultimate Dashboard New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79) Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RS
    Quantum Swing
    Yriy Doronin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
    FREE
    Price Rejection and Reversal Signals MT4
    Christopher Graham Parish
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
    Holy Trend PRO
    Bianca Seara
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    About Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] Features Identifies trend Identifies strength of trend Identifies lines of support and resistance Easy to analyze Fast signals All timeframes Not repaint (when candle close) No settings required Can be used in Renko charts Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO Alerts, email and push notifications Advantages Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and correc
    Volume Zone Range MT4
    Piotr Stepien
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
    XABCD Pattern Indicator
    Hosein Kashefikaram
    Indicators
    XABCD (Harmonic Pattern) Ratio Labeler – Simple, Visual Pattern Validation Tool This tool was designed for traders who work with harmonic or XABCD patterns and want a fast, flexible way to manually validate them on their chart. How It Works: Click a button to place 5 editable labels (X, A, B, C, D) directly on your chart. Drag them to your desired swing points. The tool automatically draws the connecting legs (XA, AB, BC, CD, etc.) and calculates key Fibonacci ratios: AB / XA BC / AB AD / XA
    ForexFlipAlert
    Adriano De Mello Moura
    Indicators
    FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
    Volume in Range MT4
    Navdeep Singh
    Indicators
    Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
    Market Profile Track Volume Levels
    Pietro Viviani
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    The indicator is fully working.  If you want to try it or buy it please get in touch by email first tracktheworld2@gmail.com   or via MQL message service. Once you have bought I will send you also a free guide and free resources on how to trade with Market Profile. This indicator is working like in the pictures, 100%.  With me you have prime customer service. You are never left alone. I will send you via email the fully working indicator with PDF on how to trade with Market Profile. Fully refun
    MA7 Galega MT4
    Andrey Minaev
    Indicators
    Description of work The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Consider the direction of the candle . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to t
    All in One Multi Indicator MT4
    Teerathad Booranawisedkul
    Indicators
    Overview Comprehensive technical analysis indicator combining 20+ essential trading tools in a single chart display. Moving Averages EMA (Exponential Moving Average): 9, 21, 50, 200 periods SMA (Simple Moving Average): configurable period Customizable colors and line widths Price position indicators (above/below) Oscillators & Momentum RSI (Relative Strength Index): adjustable overbought/oversold levels MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): customizable fast/slow/signal periods Stochasti
    Bank Moving Average MT4
    -hang Yin
    Indicators
    This is a standard moving average indicator. I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different parameters of this indicator are simultaneously enabled, the control panel can quickly switch between different parameters of the indicator, making it easier to observe multiple indicators simultaneously Parameter description: Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated. Contro
    FREE
    Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
    Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
    Indicators
    Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
    Trend and Lines
    Oliver Hinrichs
    Indicators
    This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
    Klinger volume oscillator mt4
    Vincent Albert Feugier
    Indicators
    Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
    ForexGumpUltra
    Andrey Kozak
    3.25 (4)
    Indicators
    ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
    Fine Market
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
    MA7 Aster MT4
    Andrey Minaev
    Indicators
    Description of work The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send messag
    Perfect VWAP MT4
    Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
    Indicators
    **Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
    FREE
    Harvester for creating own strategies
    Ivan Frolov
    Indicators
    This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies. It can also sort out already existing strategies. The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems. The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell. The contents of the complex indicator: Indicators Let me know if you
    Dynamic ATR Bands and Signals
    Luc Michael Botes
    Indicators
    Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals - Volatility-Based Trading System Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals combines the power of adaptive volatility bands with precision stochastic signals to help you identify high-probability trading opportunities across all markets and timeframes. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Bands - Three levels of ATR-based bands automatically adjust to market conditions Precision Entry Signals - Clear buy/sell arrows based on stochastic momentum Fully Customizable - Adjust ever
    Trend Zones
    Augustine Kamatu
    Indicators
    Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
    Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
    Correlation Master MT4
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835 MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733 CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLE THE PAIRS, HALF THE RISK Smart EA for Negative Correlation & Auto Hedging Correlation Master is an automated Expert Advisor that utilizes the negative correlation strategy between currency pairs. By opening opposite positions on opposing pairs (e.g. EURUSD Buy and USDCHF Sell), this EA aims t
    Quick Navigator
    Dhananjayan V
    Utilities
    The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Forex Breath System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    ORB Seeker
    Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
    Indicators
    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
    Price Action Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    PZ Turning Points MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Trend Catcher ind
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    More from author
    Swing Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (61)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns based on Harmonic Trading concepts . The   Harmonic Patterns   Scanner   Sc
    M1 Signal Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.89 (38)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
    ABCD Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (23)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to ch
    M W Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    AI Next Level
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Experts
    BUY 1 EA, Get 1 EA FREE ( Gold Avatar EA is your gift)  The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This informati
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    Session Flow Compass MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Session Flow Compass — Volume-Graded Session Breakout Indicator Stop trading every breakout. Trade only the ones institutions are actually funding. Session Flow Compass builds your session range, then grades every breakout with real-time volume conviction — so you can tell a genuine expansion from a liquidity trap at a glance. Launch Discount:  just $30 for 1 purchase *** Contact me for the setup guide and to join the "Session Flow Compass group" to share and compare experiences with other users
    Swing Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.65 (23)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
    All Divergence Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.94 (16)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
    Market Structure MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Related Product: Market Structure Gold EA Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential rever
    MACD Divergences Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.57 (7)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Divergence group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction MACD divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The MACD Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
    Market Heartbeat
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Heartbeat in your hand! ***  Contact me  to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and  add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracem
    ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
    SMC Intraday PRO MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    SMC Intraday Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence. Launch Discount: It is just $33  for 4 out of 5 copy purchases . ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. - No repaint or No lag Overview SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Con
    Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
    M1 Signal Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    Market Structure
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (29)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Related Product:   Market Structure Gold EA Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify
    Trend Reversal MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trader
    Head and Shoulder MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
    M W Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Order Block Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. O
    Candle Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
    FREE
    Triple MA Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
    FREE
    RSI Divergences Tester MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
    FREE
    Filter:
    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:40 
     

    Great indicator, Highly recommend

    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    411
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 09:59 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    peppe12345
    191
    peppe12345 2023.05.15 09:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:53 
     

    非常棒的指标！感谢制作者

    Chiedozie
    140
    Chiedozie 2023.03.25 14:52 
     

    Great software I highly recommend

    machasky
    189
    machasky 2023.03.02 21:21 
     

    Excellent tool merci

    vincenzo1964
    1215
    vincenzo1964 2022.12.22 18:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ngo Hai Hoang
    126
    Ngo Hai Hoang 2022.12.21 07:08 
     

    The product is good, thanks to the author for giving me a great profit.

    Poh Leng Lim
    2239
    Poh Leng Lim 2022.12.11 12:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review