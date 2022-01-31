RSI Divergence Scanner

4.42

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction

RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend.

This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Main Features

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Editable ceiling and floor RSI value 
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test:

You can find tester version here. It is free on USDCHF and AUDCHF real charts.


    Input Parameters

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Enable
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
    • Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout and filtering) or pattern(immediately after creating pattern)

    =======Pattern Feature============

    • Pattern_Feature(Period, Deviation, Backstep) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
    • RSI Low sensitive –  RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is lower this number
    • RSI High sensitive – RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is upper this number

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display_Options – Display or do not  TP&SL levels
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

      ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

      • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
      • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
      • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
      • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


      Reviews 18
      Mashal Khan
      182
      Mashal Khan 2024.09.04 11:37 
       

      A very nice indicator, especially for bigger time frames, 1H and above, accurtaely indicate reversal and break of structures. highly recommended for day and swing traders.

      Jack Hudson
      260
      Jack Hudson 2023.12.06 17:48 
       

      Really loving this. Gives divergence signals in real time allowing you to enter or wait for your TP confirmations/confluence.

      davevicens
      336
      davevicens 2023.01.03 16:31 
       

      First operation divergence 5 min and profit achieved. It gives good results. Very accurate!!!! Great Work

      More from author
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (33)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (61)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      M W Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
      AI Next Level
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Experts
      BUY 1 EA, Get 1 EA FREE ( Gold Avatar EA is your gift)  The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This informati
      AI Swing EA Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
      Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
      M1 Signal Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
      Swing Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
      All Divergence Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.94 (16)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
      QM Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM conc
      Swing Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.65 (23)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
      Market Structure
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.86 (29)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
      Head and Shoulder MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.6 (10)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
      AI Swing MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
      RSI Divergences Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (13)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullba
      M W Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      Trend Reversal MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trader
      Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
      Order Blocks Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
      Market Heartbeats Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Market Heartbeat is in your hand! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a   special enhanced algorithm   (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate .   Interestingly, this   Winner indicator   indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a tre
      M1 Signal Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.64 (11)
      Indicators
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
      QM Pattern Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.86 (7)
      Indicators
      Discount: It will be $39 for a week or for 2 purchases!  Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and dem
      ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (12)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
      RSI Divergences Tester MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicators
      Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
      Harmonic Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.75 (20)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
      Candle Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicators
      * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
      Diamond Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This is diamond! Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. Diamond Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in i
