UGenesys Volume MT5

50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST)


uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis

What Traders Are Saying:

  • "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66
  • "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar

Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to trade alongside the big players. Designed from 25 different volume indicators, it is your personal assistant in the trading world, enhancing your decision-making and complementing your trading strategy.

Indicator Features:

  • Beginner-Friendly: Specially designed for ease of use, making it perfect for those new to trading.
  • Volume Identification: Expertly identifies the best volume opportunities in the market.
  • Market Direction Indicators: Clearly shows when the market is bullish (green histogram) or bearish (red histogram).
  • User Convenience: Simple and intuitive, it doesn't overload charts with unnecessary information.
  • Exceptional Support: Backed by outstanding customer support and informative video tutorials.
CATEGORY FUNCTION 1 FUNCTION 2 FUNCTION 3
INDICATION Identifies High Volume Zones Distinguishes Between Bullish/Bearish Signals Avoid Consolidation
TREND ANALYSIS Easily Spot New Trends Buy/Sell Signals Based on Trend & Volume Directional Bias Confirmation
USABILITY Simple Interface Suitable for Various Forex Pairs Recommended Timeframes: 30min, 1hr, 4hr

Maximizing Your Trading Potential:

With the uGenesys Volume Indicator, you're not just getting a tool; you're equipping yourself with the knowledge of market volume, empowering you to trade with the same insight as the market's big players. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy and decision-making process. Trade with confidence and precision, and join a community of traders who prioritize informed, strategic trading.



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