Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5

5

** All Symbols All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. These waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of the trend. Also It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future. Wolfe Waves work based on the Elliott waves with enhanced concepts.

The Wolfe Wave Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profit and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Wolfe Waves Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • method = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout of level

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Reviews 10
    Sumate Sujittawattana
    473
    Sumate Sujittawattana 2025.06.07 06:14 
     

    Reza is very responsive and always replies to all questions. The Wolfe Waves pattern indicator also provides reliable and accurate signals. It offers an outstanding risk-reward ratio. The signals are clean, simple, and easy to understand.

    Stuart Greenslade
    83
    Stuart Greenslade 2024.10.31 17:37 
     

    Absolutely worth every cent and more! Thank you Reza. It has been spot on every time so far. I use other indicators for confluence of course but I could fly blindly with just this. One tip I found is in a turbulent market after news set the SL a few points away from where it suggests as price action can get close sometimes. Also the TP is spot on and often goes beyond by 50-100pips but play it safe with the indicators suggestion. LOVE IT!!!!

    Ekamau5522
    85
    Ekamau5522 2024.09.24 15:35 
     

    perfect.

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    [Deleted] 2025.12.04 15:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sumate Sujittawattana
    473
    Sumate Sujittawattana 2025.06.07 06:14 
     

    Reza is very responsive and always replies to all questions. The Wolfe Waves pattern indicator also provides reliable and accurate signals. It offers an outstanding risk-reward ratio. The signals are clean, simple, and easy to understand.

    Stuart Greenslade
    83
    Stuart Greenslade 2024.10.31 17:37 
     

    Absolutely worth every cent and more! Thank you Reza. It has been spot on every time so far. I use other indicators for confluence of course but I could fly blindly with just this. One tip I found is in a turbulent market after news set the SL a few points away from where it suggests as price action can get close sometimes. Also the TP is spot on and often goes beyond by 50-100pips but play it safe with the indicators suggestion. LOVE IT!!!!

    Ekamau5522
    85
    Ekamau5522 2024.09.24 15:35 
     

    perfect.

    999107
    120
    999107 2024.09.19 12:08 
     

    Very good

    nunovski
    283
    nunovski 2024.06.03 13:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Abdalhakim Abdallah
    29
    Abdalhakim Abdallah 2023.11.16 21:07 
     

    great one thx i really satisfied and its help me allot

    George Heck
    516
    George Heck 2023.08.27 21:31 
     

    I love the fact that this scans all pairs and gives alerts with exact TP/SL + Entry. It has great Risk/Reward. I am absolutely astounded at my results! Thanks for your hard work! I am headed to try the new Diamond Pattern Trader you created. God Bless

    carlos alvarez
    27
    carlos alvarez 2023.03.20 15:04 
     

    compre el producto pero no me parece efectivo es un producto que por lo generar toca mucho el Sl y hasta el momento no e tenido ninguna ganancia me parece malo

    Guillermo Puente
    33
    Guillermo Puente 2023.03.15 02:49 
     

    Reza is always looking for an easy trading. This indicator offers a classical wolf waves pattern, with an excellent realiable and accurate signals. I love this pattern because It offers a superb risk reward ratio. Scanner function saves a lot of time.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.15 06:10
    I am so glad and Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Reply to review