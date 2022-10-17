Swing Scanner

4.65

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Swing EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747

Introduction:

Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows Swing that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Also it is suitable for scalping in lower time frames.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • Breakout mode - Regular/Medium/Strong/Level breakout

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display_Options – Display or do not  SL levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Reviews 31
    messiah69
    687
    messiah69 2025.06.02 22:51 
     

    Nice indicator. Provides mostly accurate forecasts. Would be nice to include some Take Profit options as well.

    Paul Daniels
    809
    Paul Daniels 2025.06.02 20:39 
     

    great tool

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:29 
     

    Very useful indicator,it is exelent,i recomend it !

    messiah69
    687
    messiah69 2025.06.02 22:51 
     

    Nice indicator. Provides mostly accurate forecasts. Would be nice to include some Take Profit options as well.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.06.03 05:26
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Paul Daniels
    809
    Paul Daniels 2025.06.02 20:39 
     

    great tool

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.06.03 05:27
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:29 
     

    Very useful indicator,it is exelent,i recomend it !

    JAM T
    975
    JAM T 2024.07.12 13:45 
     

    never misses an opportunity..very useful

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:47 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.01.08 06:58
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    DanyLbc747
    1227
    DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:23 
     

    Good indicator, I use it sometimes.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.11.04 07:00
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    borex
    1156
    borex 2023.07.21 15:28 
     

    Would you please add me to the group, and send your instructions, thanks.

    lauro1956
    5742
    lauro1956 2023.06.12 12:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.08.13 09:01
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:59 
     

    非常实用的指标！

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.03 16:44
    I am so glad and Thank you for your awesome feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    leavemealonepredators
    228
    leavemealonepredators 2023.03.27 19:14 
     

    Cool. Would you please add me to the group, thanks.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.03 16:44
    I am so glad and Thank you for your positive feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    vincenzo1964
    1109
    vincenzo1964 2023.03.18 07:12 
     

    Ottimo indicatore, ho acquistato 4 dei tuoi prodotti e sono entusiasta. Puoi aggiungermi al gruppo? grazie

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.18 07:20
    I am so glad and Thank you for your awesome feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    lilinhui
    59
    lilinhui 2023.03.16 13:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    horizon202
    552
    horizon202 2023.03.14 08:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.14 08:16
    I am so glad and Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Junichi Isono
    1009
    Junichi Isono 2023.02.24 10:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.24 10:48
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Frédéric LEBRE
    1118
    Frédéric LEBRE 2023.02.09 19:45 
     

    Super indicateur. Merci

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.10 06:24
    I am so glad and Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    satae
    34
    satae 2023.01.28 06:03 
     

    Very good indicator, I like it very much.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.01.28 06:59
    I am so glad and Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    michou1973
    99
    michou1973 2023.01.18 18:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.01.18 18:39
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Chi Ho Thomas Yung
    382
    Chi Ho Thomas Yung 2022.12.31 18:19 
     

    Very good indicator. Would you please add me to the group, thanks.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2022.12.31 20:43
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    marek1952
    205
    marek1952 2022.12.23 21:09 
     

    VERY GOOD INDICATOR. EXTREMELY USEFUL AND WORKING PERFECTLY, WORTH ITS MONEY.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2022.12.24 04:30
    I am so glad and Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    PedroCruzBR
    89
    PedroCruzBR 2022.12.23 17:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    92254
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2022.12.23 19:15
    It is my pride, Thank you for your warm feedback.🙏🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
