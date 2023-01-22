M W Scanner MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have high win rate.

The M W Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Double Top(M) Pattern, Double Bottom(W) Pattern, Double top bottom
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Reviews 10
    ホウケンイ
    465
    ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:04 
     

    I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

    scarface407
    67
    scarface407 2024.12.17 16:44 
     

    one famous trader said the whole market is only m and W and he trades with m and w and moving average and adx... great purchase to learn this

    Nice Trader
    3491
    Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:57 
     

    a good tool if you learn to use it and I recommend some additional confirm indicators

    Recommended products
    Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
    Veltrion Smart Fibonacci
    Atha Ilham Pratama
    Indicators
    Veltrion Smart Fibonacci   is a clean automatic Fibonacci structure overlay for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows, then draws key Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed to help traders visualize market structure, retracement zones, and the golden zone without manually drawing Fibonacci tools. Key Features Automatic swing high and swing low detection Clean Fibonacci retracement overlay Horizontal Fibonacci levels for a
    Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
    Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
    Indicators
    N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
    Smart market structure ai pro mt5
    Sarut Jeavkok
    Indicators
    รองรับโครงสร้างตลาดอัจฉริยะ AI PRO MT5 ไอดิเคเตอร์นี้รวม 3 ส่วนหลัก: โครงสร้างตลาด → HH / HL / LH / LL สัญญาณรูปแบบ → 2B / 123 / ตัดและทดสอบใหม่ AI Forecast (NN) → ทิศทาง + กรองสัญญาณ วิธีใช้งานจริง (เข้าใจง่าย) 1. ดูโครงสร้างตลาด (ตัวหลัก) HH + HL ต่อเนื่อง → เทรนขึ้น (หาจังหวะ ซื้อ) LH + LL ต่อเนื่อง → เทรนลง (หาจังหวะขาย) ใช้เป็น “ในหลัก” ก่อนที่จะดูสัญญาณ 2. ใช้รูปแบบการป้อนเข้า 2B ( กลับตัว) 2B บน → ขาย 2B ล่าง → ซื้อ ใช้ตอน “ตลาดเริ่มกลับ” แพทเทิร์น 123 เบรกจุด 2 → เข้าเ
    WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    Indicators
    This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
    FXmans SMC Market Structure
    Emir Arabghannad
    Indicators
    Product Name: FXmans Pro SMC Structure Description: Navigate the markets with institutional precision. FXmans Pro SMC Structure is an advanced, algorithmically optimized indicator designed to decode Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly on your chart. Built on a highly secure and lightweight engine, this tool avoids the lag of standard pivot points by utilizing Bill Williams' Fractal logic for laser-accurate market structure mapping. Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, this indicator f
    Rocket Trend
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
    Smart SR Structure Pro
    Hasan Alghuwaili
    Indicators
    مؤشر Smart SR Structure Pro MT5 هو مؤشر تداول شامل مصمم لمساعدة المتداولين على تحليل بنية السوق ومناطق الدعم والمقاومة والاختراقات وسلوك السعر مباشرة على الرسم البياني. يقوم المؤشر تلقائيًا باكتشاف قنوات الدعم والمقاومة الرئيسية، ويعرض تسميات هيكل السوق مثل HH وHL وLH وLL، ويسلط الضوء على مستويات BOS وCHoCH لمساعدة المتداولين على تحديد مناطق استمرار الاتجاه أو انعكاسه المحتملة. كما يتضمن مؤقتًا احترافيًا للشموع، ومتوسطات متحركة اختيارية، وألوانًا قابلة للتخصيص، وعرض خطوط قابل للتعديل، وتسميات و
    Opulence Levels
    Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
    Indicators
    Opulence Levels is a precision-engineered, non-repainting indicator that automatically identifies the most critical price levels on any chart — the exact zones where smart money reacts, liquidity is hunted, and the next big move is born. Powered by swing-based structure analysis and multi-timeframe intelligence, Opulence Levels cuts through chart noise to deliver clean, high-probability BUY LEVELS and SELL LEVELS with surgical accuracy. No guesswork. No repainting. Just levels that matter. What
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
    Volume flow Profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
    Bid Price Timer Indicator
    Md Amzad Hossain
    Indicators
    Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
    MW Pattern Pro MT5
    Noiros Tech
    Indicators
    M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
    Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    Indicators
    Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
    All in One Multi Indicator
    Teerathad Booranawisedkul
    Indicators
    Overview Comprehensive technical analysis indicator combining 20+ essential trading tools in a single chart display. Moving Averages EMA (Exponential Moving Average): 9, 21, 50, 200 periods SMA (Simple Moving Average): configurable period Customizable colors and line widths Price position indicators (above/below) Oscillators & Momentum RSI (Relative Strength Index): adjustable overbought/oversold levels MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): customizable fast/slow/signal periods Stochasti
    Percentage range consolidation
    Diego De Cesaro
    Indicators
    Percentage Range Consolidation O Percentage Range Consolidation é um indicador poderoso projetado para identificar zonas de consolidação de preço com base em variações percentuais ao longo do tempo. Ideal para traders que buscam detectar áreas de compressão de volatilidade e possíveis pontos de ruptura (breakout). Principais características: Identifica até 3 zonas de consolidação simultâneas, cada uma configurável de forma independente. Cálculo baseado na variação percentual entre a máxima e mín
    Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
    Florian Nuebling
    Indicators
    This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
    Titan Fibonacci Levels
    Bruno Rodrigues Paes Dourado Da Silva
    Indicators
    Titan Fibonacci Levels The Titan Fibonacci Levels indicator creates a highly accurate market level structure, allowing you to identify potential zones of reversal, continuation and movement targets. Indicator concept The calculation is based on three main elements: Opening of the period (Opening Pivot); It serves as the central point of market equilibrium; Amplitude of the previous period (Range); Calculated by the difference between High and Low of the previous period. Range Fibonacci Proje
    Nexus Target Pro Breakout Indicator MT5
    Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
    Indicators
    Nexus Target Pro Indicator Product Overview Nexus Target Pro is a technical indicator designed for breakout zone analysis. The tool charts a dynamic breakout box based on user-defined time ranges and plots arrow signals when price breaks out of the established zones. Technical Features Signal Generation: Displays non-repainting breakout direction arrows on the chart. Target Levels: Plots up to 5 calculated profit target levels based on the breakout box structure. Risk Levels: Displays a sugges
    LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    Indicators
    Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
    Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
    Albertas Guscius
    Indicators
    Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
    ZigZagStrength
    Yow Siew Wai
    Indicators
    This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
    PIVOT The start and end times can be customized
    Zhan Yin Shu
    Indicators
    这是一个基于前一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价来计算的枢轴点指标，具体公式如下： 计算前一日的 Pivot Point （枢轴点）： Pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3 计算 Resistance 1 (R1) 、 Support 1 (S1) ​ 等： R1 = (2 * Pivot) - Low S1 = (2 * Pivot) - High R2 = Pivot + (High - Low) S2 = Pivot - (High - Low) 与市面上其他的枢轴点指标相比，该指标主要有以下4个特点： 1、可以修改交易日的开始时间； 2、可以设定支撑压力线的颜色； 3、可以设定是否显示各个支撑压力线对应的价格； 4、可以设定天数用以显示枢轴点的历史记录； 开发这个指标的最初目的是为了解决设定交易日开始时间的问题，接下来会进一步说明。基于计算公式，我们需要获得上一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价，在夏令时，北京时间6点是开市时间，大多数交易平台服务器的0点对应的是北京时间的6点，但是香港的服务器6点才是对应的是北京时间的6点。如果你有多个平台，且存在
    BCSpikes
    Shamsul Arfeen
    Indicators
    Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
    Harmonic Patterns Osw MT5
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    Indicators
    User Manual: Harmonic Patterns OSW MT5 1. Introduction and Purpose Harmonic Patterns OSW is an advanced algorithmic analysis tool designed to automatically detect geometric price structures based on Fibonacci levels. The indicator uses a search engine linked to the ZigZag algorithm to filter market noise and locate high-probability areas where price tends to reverse. Its objective is to identify patterns such as Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark, allowing traders to anticipate market rev
    RSI Reversal Signal Arrows
    My Huyen Tran
    Indicators
    VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows — Product Description Short Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays buy and sell reversal arrows when RSI exits oversold or overbought zones, with an optional moving average trend filter. Main Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a visual technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for manual traders who want a simple RSI-based reversal assistant directly on the price chart. The indicator
    ATrend
    Zaha Feiz
    4.83 (18)
    Indicators
    ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
    RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
    Keith Watford
    Indicators
    A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
    MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
    Yong Li
    Indicators
    Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
    Vertex Structure Dashboard
    Keattisuk Viriyasu
    Indicators
    Vertex Structure Dashboard delivers a complete multi-timeframe market structure analysis in a single, compact panel. It monitors up to 9   timeframes simultaneously and displays trend bias, structural breaks, momentum, and value zones in real time — no tab-switching, no manual   tracking.   The panel is fully draggable and collapsible. Its position persists across timeframe changes through GlobalVariables, so your layout stays   exactly where you placed it.   How It Works   Each enabled tim
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (143)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (93)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.61 (31)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.43 (53)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    Smc Pro ToolKit
    Talal N Z Aljarusha
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
    FX Trend MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    Reversion King Indicator
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.69 (55)
    Indicators
    ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.68 (34)
    Indicators
    The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
    More from author
    Swing Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (61)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns based on Harmonic Trading concepts . The   Harmonic Patterns   Scanner   Sc
    M1 Signal Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.89 (38)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
    ABCD Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (23)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to ch
    AI Next Level
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Experts
    BUY 1 EA, Get 1 EA FREE ( Gold Avatar EA is your gift)  The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This informati
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    Session Flow Compass MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Session Flow Compass — Volume-Graded Session Breakout Indicator Stop trading every breakout. Trade only the ones institutions are actually funding. Session Flow Compass builds your session range, then grades every breakout with real-time volume conviction — so you can tell a genuine expansion from a liquidity trap at a glance. Launch Discount:  just $30 for 1 purchase *** Contact me for the setup guide and to join the "Session Flow Compass group" to share and compare experiences with other users
    Swing Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.65 (23)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
    All Divergence Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.94 (16)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
    Market Structure MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Related Product: Market Structure Gold EA Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential rever
    MACD Divergences Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.57 (7)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Divergence group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction MACD divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The MACD Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
    Market Heartbeat
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Heartbeat in your hand! ***  Contact me  to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and  add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracem
    ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
    SMC Intraday PRO MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    SMC Intraday Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence. Launch Discount: It is just $33  for 4 out of 5 copy purchases . ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. - No repaint or No lag Overview SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Con
    Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
    M1 Signal Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    Market Structure
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (29)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Related Product:   Market Structure Gold EA Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify
    Trend Reversal MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trader
    Head and Shoulder MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
    M W Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Order Block Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. O
    Candle Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
    FREE
    Triple MA Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
    FREE
    RSI Divergences Tester MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
    FREE
    Harmonic Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
    Filter:
    ホウケンイ
    465
    ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:04 
     

    I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

    scarface407
    67
    scarface407 2024.12.17 16:44 
     

    one famous trader said the whole market is only m and W and he trades with m and w and moving average and adx... great purchase to learn this

    Nice Trader
    3491
    Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:57 
     

    a good tool if you learn to use it and I recommend some additional confirm indicators

    Ekamau5522
    85
    Ekamau5522 2024.09.24 15:33 
     

    Reliable patterns with confluence

    harshad1692
    77
    harshad1692 2024.09.13 18:36 
     

    very useful indicator scans multipe pairs. thank you

    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
    470
    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2024.07.23 20:23 
     

    very very goooood!!

    Natascha Jeske
    181
    Natascha Jeske 2024.05.06 19:48 
     

    Dieser Indikator hat eine Auszeichnung verdient. Ich habe hunderte getestet. Ich habe großen Respekt vor dem Entwickler! Für diesen Indikator würde ich 200 Euro ausgeben.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.05.06 19:51
    Thank you for your warm feedback. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    ULRICSH
    20
    ULRICSH 2023.07.01 19:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.05.06 19:50
    Thank you for your warm feedback. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    109892
    90
    109892 2023.03.27 04:32 
     

    Awesome Indicator! Must buy.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.04 07:50
    Thank you for your warm feedback. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Jose Angel
    200
    Jose Angel 2023.03.17 19:14 
     

    Hello, probing demo version before, i decided get the full one just yesterday, then i bough a subscription for M&W SCANNER. I seems a good programing job because I'm getting positive profits using it today in confluence with others indicators. Please, can you send me instructions and add me in the group. Thanks!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.17 19:22
    Thank you for your warm feedback. I am so glad to hear this. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Reply to review