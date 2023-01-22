M W Scanner MT5
- Indicators
-
Reza Aghajanpour=============================================================================================
<<<<<< Our team after 19 years of experience in the markets and programming would like to share winner solutions with you. >>>>>>
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 24 January 2026
- Activations: 20
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **
Introduction:
Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have high win rate.
The M W Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.
Main Features:
- Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : Double Top(M) Pattern, Double Bottom(W) Pattern, Double top bottom
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
- Candlestick check for the best entry point
- Use Fibonacci levels
- Sending the alert and push notification
- method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
- Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
- Adjust the pattern setting
Input Parameters :
=========Scanner============
- Scan All Charts – Enable
- Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
- Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
- mode = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
=======Display/style Options============
- Display Options – Display or do not SL & TP & Entry levels
- Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns
========ALERT SETTINGS ==========
- Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
- How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
- Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
- Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.