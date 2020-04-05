Armani Pro Quantitative

Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes.

Main Strategy Logic

The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 timeframe is used to trigger entries when specific price action conditions are met. This approach ensures that trades are only taken when multiple timeframes show agreement.

Built-in Features

The system includes a risk management system that allows users to define risk per trade. It also features money management tools, such as daily loss limits and maximum drawdown protection. To manage open positions, the system uses a hybrid trailing stop and break-even mechanism based on market volatility and price swing points.

General Settings

Magic Number: Unique identifier for the trades opened by this system. Enable Buy Trades: Allows the system to open long positions. Enable Sell Trades: Allows the system to open short positions. H4 Strict Mode: Requires a higher scoring criteria on the H4 timeframe for trend identification.

Scoring Thresholds

H4 Min Score: Minimum score required on the H4 timeframe. H1 Min Score: Minimum score required on the H1 timeframe. M15 Min Trigger: Minimum conditions required on the M15 timeframe to trigger a trade. Max Allowed Opposite: Maximum number of contradicting signals allowed before a setup is filtered.

Risk Management

Risk Mode: Selection between fixed lot size or risk as a percentage of equity. Risk Percent Per Trade: Percentage of equity to risk on a single trade. Fixed Lot Size: Manual lot size used if the fixed mode is selected. Maximum Allowed Lot: Upper limit for any single position size.

Advanced Money Management

Daily Loss Limit: Percentage of account balance that stops trading for the day if lost. Enable Volatility Sizing: Adjusts position size based on current market volatility. Enable Score Sizing: Scales the lot size based on the strength of the signal score. Max Account Drawdown: Stops trading if the total account drawdown reaches this percentage. Max Total Exposure: Cumulative lot limit for all open positions.

Execution Filters

News Filter: Enables the internal filter for high-impact news events. Manual News Blackout: Allows for manual entry of specific time windows to avoid trading. Opposite Signal Exit: Closes existing trades if a contrary signal is detected. Dynamic Spread Mode: Adjusts spread limits during high volatility. High Volatility Spread: Maximum spread allowed during volatile periods. Volatility Trigger: The price movement threshold that triggers high volatility mode.

Trailing and Break-Even

Enable Break-Even: Activates the automatic movement of the stop loss to entry. BE at R-Multiplier: The reward level required to trigger the break-even move. BE Offset: Buffer distance added to the entry price for the break-even level. Enable Trailing Stop: Activates the dynamic swing-based trailing stop. Trailing Mode: Selection between different trailing algorithms.

Customer Support

For any questions or technical assistance, please use the MQL5.com messaging system. You can contact the author through the private message section or post in the product comments. Support is provided exclusively on this platform to ensure timely and efficient communication.