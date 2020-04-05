Armani Pro Quantitative

Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes.

Main Strategy Logic

The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 timeframe is used to trigger entries when specific price action conditions are met. This approach ensures that trades are only taken when multiple timeframes show agreement.

Built-in Features

The system includes a risk management system that allows users to define risk per trade. It also features money management tools, such as daily loss limits and maximum drawdown protection. To manage open positions, the system uses a hybrid trailing stop and break-even mechanism based on market volatility and price swing points.

General Settings

Magic Number: Unique identifier for the trades opened by this system. Enable Buy Trades: Allows the system to open long positions. Enable Sell Trades: Allows the system to open short positions. H4 Strict Mode: Requires a higher scoring criteria on the H4 timeframe for trend identification.

Scoring Thresholds

H4 Min Score: Minimum score required on the H4 timeframe. H1 Min Score: Minimum score required on the H1 timeframe. M15 Min Trigger: Minimum conditions required on the M15 timeframe to trigger a trade. Max Allowed Opposite: Maximum number of contradicting signals allowed before a setup is filtered.

Risk Management

Risk Mode: Selection between fixed lot size or risk as a percentage of equity. Risk Percent Per Trade: Percentage of equity to risk on a single trade. Fixed Lot Size: Manual lot size used if the fixed mode is selected. Maximum Allowed Lot: Upper limit for any single position size.

Advanced Money Management

Daily Loss Limit: Percentage of account balance that stops trading for the day if lost. Enable Volatility Sizing: Adjusts position size based on current market volatility. Enable Score Sizing: Scales the lot size based on the strength of the signal score. Max Account Drawdown: Stops trading if the total account drawdown reaches this percentage. Max Total Exposure: Cumulative lot limit for all open positions.

Execution Filters

News Filter: Enables the internal filter for high-impact news events. Manual News Blackout: Allows for manual entry of specific time windows to avoid trading. Opposite Signal Exit: Closes existing trades if a contrary signal is detected. Dynamic Spread Mode: Adjusts spread limits during high volatility. High Volatility Spread: Maximum spread allowed during volatile periods. Volatility Trigger: The price movement threshold that triggers high volatility mode.

Trailing and Break-Even

Enable Break-Even: Activates the automatic movement of the stop loss to entry. BE at R-Multiplier: The reward level required to trigger the break-even move. BE Offset: Buffer distance added to the entry price for the break-even level. Enable Trailing Stop: Activates the dynamic swing-based trailing stop. Trailing Mode: Selection between different trailing algorithms.

Customer Support

For any questions or technical assistance, please use the MQL5.com messaging system. You can contact the author through the private message section or post in the product comments. Support is provided exclusively on this platform to ensure timely and efficient communication.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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