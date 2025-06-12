Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping.

Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30.

Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of cake for you.

Features:

Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD , Bitcoin, US30



Symbols: Recommended time frame: M5



