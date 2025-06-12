Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
- Indicators
-
Reza Aghajanpour=============================================================================================
<<<<<< Our team after 19 years of experience in the markets and programming would like to share winner solutions with you. >>>>>>
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!
*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.
Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping.
Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30.
Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of cake for you.
Features:
- Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, Bitcoin, US30
- Recommended time frame: M5
I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.