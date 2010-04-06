SMC Intraday PRO MT5
- 指标
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Reza Aghajanpour
- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 27 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence.
*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.
- No repaint or No lag
Overview
SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology with advanced Fibonacci analysis and real-time confluence scoring. Designed for serious intraday, Scalper and Swing traders, this tool automatically identifies market structure shifts, premium/discount zones, and high-probability setups—giving you the edge institutions use.
Key Features
🎯 Intelligent Structure Detection
- Automatic Swing Point Recognition: Identifies key Swing Highs and Swing Lows using configurable lookback periods
- BOS & CHoCH Alerts: Real-time detection of Break of Structure and Change of Character for precise trend identification
- Dynamic Market Bias: Instant visual feedback on bullish/bearish structure shifts
📊 Dynamic Fibonacci Engine
- Auto-Anchoring: Fibonacci levels automatically adjust to the most recent structure pivots—no manual drawing required
- Golden Pocket Highlight: Special emphasis on the critical 0.618–0.786 retracement zone where institutional orders cluster
- Premium/Discount Zones: Clear visual distinction between buy and sell zones based on the 0.5 equilibrium
📊Advanced Confluence Scoring System
A proprietary weighted algorithm that evaluates five critical factors:
- Fibonacci level proximity (30% weight)
- Market structure bias alignment (25% weight)
- Premium/discount zone positioning (20% weight)
- Swing point proximity (15% weight)
- Recent structure break strength (10% weight)
Real-time Confluence Bar: Visual gauge (0-100%) showing setup quality at current price
📱 Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
- HTF Trend Analysis: Monitor M15, H1, H4, and Daily bias simultaneously
- Alignment Detection: Instantly spot when multiple timeframes agree—the highest-probability setups
- Clean, Non-Intrusive UI: Professional design that doesn’t clutter your chart
💬 Market Narrative Panel
Intelligent commentary system that translates complex analysis into actionable insights:
- “Strong bullish confluence detected near Golden Pocket support”
- “Premium zone rejection - watch for reversal signals”
🔔 Smart Alert System
- Multi-Channel Delivery: Terminal alerts, push notifications, and email
- Configurable Threshold: Set your minimum confluence score for alerts (default: 70%)
- Anti-Spam Logic: Prevents alert fatigue while keeping you informed
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Chart Compatibility: All timeframes (optimized for M5–H1 intraday trading)
- Resource Efficient: Optimized code with minimal CPU/memory footprint
- Customizable Parameters: 10+ adjustable settings for swing detection, Fibonacci levels, and visual preferences
What Sets SMC Intraday Pro Apart
Unlike basic structure indicators, SMC Intraday Pro uses a confluence-driven approach that weighs multiple factors simultaneously. The proprietary scoring algorithm helps you distinguish between marginal setups and high-probability trades backed by institutional logic.
This is not a magic signal generator—it’s a professional analysis tool that enhances your decision-making by showing you where institutional players are likely positioned and why certain zones matter.
Recommended Settings
For Scalping (M1–M5):
- Swing Strength: 10–15
- Alert Threshold: 75%
For Intraday (M15–H1):
- Swing Strength: 20–30 (default)
- Alert Threshold: 70%
For Swing Trading (H4–D1):
- Swing Strength: 40–50
- Alert Threshold: 65%
Support & Updates
- Regular updates to maintain MT5 compatibility
- Responsive technical support
- Active community of professional traders
Transform your intraday trading with the clarity institutions use.