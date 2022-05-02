Market Heartbeat

5

Market Heartbeat in your hand!

*** Contact me to send you "Trend Finder indicator" free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

The Market Heartbeat indicator with a special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate. Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracement or even appears at the range market.

The Market Heartbeat can use in scalping trading or trend trading. It finds immediately with alarm, notification and also It has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

+ Trend Finder indicator FREE


Main Features

  • Use special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value)
  • Detect the best and  most successful signal with very repetitive in trend, swing and breakout.
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • All charts ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)
  • Use in scalping & trend trading
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Sending the alert and push notification with stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Risk to reward is 1:3
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters

======== Run State ===============
  • Run Full version="All"

=======Pattern Feature============

  • Pip Sensitive Higher timeframes = Use in Heartbeat algorithm in higher timeframes(H4 and higher)
  • Pip Sensitive Lower timeframes = Use in Heartbeat algorithm in lower timeframes(H1 and lower)
  • Pip Sensitive Higher timeframes SL = Use to calculate stop loss in higher timeframes(H4 and higher)
  • Pip Sensitive Lower timeframes SL = Use to calculate stop loss in lower timeframes(H1 and lower)
  • Heartbeat Sensitive(0-100) = A secret value to calculate algorithm (Recommended value: 22 - 25)

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options = Display or do not display TP & SL levels
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels = Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification = Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • Alert start/end time  = Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
      Reviews 11
      Giulio Franceschini
      722
      Giulio Franceschini 2025.04.01 18:09 
       

      Hi Reza I bought 5-6 of your indicators, but this is the one I absolutely prefer, too bad you can't change the risk-return ratio at will, which is set at 1:3, and also add a dashboard for statistics. they would be of great help, clearly recognizing a different price. However, it is already a great indicator for the requirements set out above, you just have to make do as best you can by making personal statistics with daily use. Thanks

      ivaylo slavkov
      177
      ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:32 
       

      Market Heart beat follows the trend and gives very good opportunites ,i recomend it, 5 stars for developer !

      esifford
      556
      esifford 2024.07.14 22:31 
       

      Excellent product and good support. I am including it in my trading plan. Thank you!

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      Filter:
      Giulio Franceschini
      722
      Giulio Franceschini 2025.04.01 18:09 
       

      Hi Reza I bought 5-6 of your indicators, but this is the one I absolutely prefer, too bad you can't change the risk-return ratio at will, which is set at 1:3, and also add a dashboard for statistics. they would be of great help, clearly recognizing a different price. However, it is already a great indicator for the requirements set out above, you just have to make do as best you can by making personal statistics with daily use. Thanks

      ivaylo slavkov
      177
      ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:32 
       

      Market Heart beat follows the trend and gives very good opportunites ,i recomend it, 5 stars for developer !

      esifford
      556
      esifford 2024.07.14 22:31 
       

      Excellent product and good support. I am including it in my trading plan. Thank you!

      Nguyen Do Anh Quang
      288
      Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.05.25 08:55 
       

      Good product, I'm trying to understand and apply it

      Chango Mango
      142
      Chango Mango 2024.04.25 22:52 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.26 07:24
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading.. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      asahi0808
      175
      asahi0808 2024.01.08 01:36 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.26 07:24
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading... ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      TomTom225
      207
      TomTom225 2023.08.13 17:07 
       

      Glad to add this in conjunction with my system. Thanks.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.26 07:24
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      ma234meRA
      141
      ma234meRA 2023.04.05 03:28 
       

      Compre el indicador técnico 'Market Heartbeat y de verdad obtiene buenos resultado y solo combina com este tendra All Divergence Scanner sera mas facil de tomar ganancia

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.05 08:27
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      jabautista
      4174
      jabautista 2022.11.21 17:46 
       

      This is an Excellent trend following indicator. Author is very responsive to any inquiries.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.05 08:26
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Naky S
      246
      Naky S 2022.07.22 12:41 
       

      I use several indicators from Reza. This indicator is also good for profit/loss ratio management. It is also hoped that this indicator will also have all chart scan functions added.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.05 08:26
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Teguh Deka Prahara
      6804
      Teguh Deka Prahara 2022.06.17 11:54 
       

      Good entry signal. And you can increase winrate poin with other support indicator. Boom!!

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.05 08:26
      I am so glad and It is my pride. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Reply to review