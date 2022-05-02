Market Heartbeat in your hand!

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Introduction

The Market Heartbeat indicator with a special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate. Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracement or even appears at the range market.

The Market Heartbeat can use in scalping trading or trend trading. It finds immediately with alarm, notification and also It has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

+ Trend Finder indicator FREE





Main Features

Use special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value)



Detect the best and most successful signal with very repetitive in trend, swing and breakout.



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint

repaint All charts ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)



Use in s calping & trend trading

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Sending the alert and push notification with stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels

Risk to reward is 1:3



Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting





Input Parameters

Run Full version="All"

======== Run State ===============

=======Pattern Feature============

Pip Sensitive Higher timeframes = Use in Heartbeat algorithm in higher timeframes(H4 and higher)



Pip Sensitive Lower timeframes = Use in Heartbeat algorithm in lower timeframes(H1 and lower)

Pip Sensitive Higher timeframes SL = Use to calculate stop loss in higher timeframes(H4 and higher)

Pip Sensitive Lower timeframes SL = Use to calculate stop loss in lower timeframes(H1 and lower)

Heartbeat Sensitive(0-100) = A secret value to calculate algorithm (Recommended value: 22 - 25)



=======Display/style Options============

Display Options = Display or do not display TP & SL levels

Stop Loss/Take Profit levels = Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

========ALERT SETTINGS ==========