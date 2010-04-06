SMC Intraday PRO MT5

SMC Intraday Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence.

Launch Discount: It is just $33 for 4 out of 5 copy purchases.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

- No repaint or No lag

Overview

SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology with advanced Fibonacci analysis and real-time confluence scoring. Designed for serious intraday, Scalper and Swing traders, this tool automatically identifies market structure shifts, premium/discount zones, and high-probability setups—giving you the edge institutions use.

Key Features

🎯 Intelligent Structure Detection

  • Automatic Swing Point Recognition: Identifies key Swing Highs and Swing Lows using configurable lookback periods
  • BOS & CHoCH Alerts: Real-time detection of Break of Structure and Change of Character for precise trend identification
  • Dynamic Market Bias: Instant visual feedback on bullish/bearish structure shifts

📊 Dynamic Fibonacci Engine

  • Auto-Anchoring: Fibonacci levels automatically adjust to the most recent structure pivots—no manual drawing required
  • Golden Pocket Highlight: Special emphasis on the critical 0.618–0.786 retracement zone where institutional orders cluster
  • Premium/Discount Zones: Clear visual distinction between buy and sell zones based on the 0.5 equilibrium

📊Advanced Confluence Scoring System

A proprietary weighted algorithm that evaluates five critical factors:

  • Fibonacci level proximity (30% weight)
  • Market structure bias alignment (25% weight)
  • Premium/discount zone positioning (20% weight)
  • Swing point proximity (15% weight)
  • Recent structure break strength (10% weight)

Real-time Confluence Bar: Visual gauge (0-100%) showing setup quality at current price

📱 Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

  • HTF Trend Analysis: Monitor M15, H1, H4, and Daily bias simultaneously
  • Alignment Detection: Instantly spot when multiple timeframes agree—the highest-probability setups
  • Clean, Non-Intrusive UI: Professional design that doesn’t clutter your chart

💬 Market Narrative Panel

Intelligent commentary system that translates complex analysis into actionable insights:

  • “Strong bullish confluence detected near Golden Pocket support”
  • “Premium zone rejection - watch for reversal signals”

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Terminal alerts, push notifications, and email
  • Configurable Threshold: Set your minimum confluence score for alerts (default: 70%)
  • Anti-Spam Logic: Prevents alert fatigue while keeping you informed

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 
  • Chart Compatibility: All timeframes (optimized for M5–H1 intraday trading)
  • Resource Efficient: Optimized code with minimal CPU/memory footprint
  • Customizable Parameters: 10+ adjustable settings for swing detection, Fibonacci levels, and visual preferences

What Sets SMC Intraday Pro Apart

Unlike basic structure indicators, SMC Intraday Pro uses a confluence-driven approach that weighs multiple factors simultaneously. The proprietary scoring algorithm helps you distinguish between marginal setups and high-probability trades backed by institutional logic.

This is not a magic signal generator—it’s a professional analysis tool that enhances your decision-making by showing you where institutional players are likely positioned and why certain zones matter.

    Recommended Settings

    For Scalping (M1–M5):

    • Swing Strength: 10–15
    • Alert Threshold: 75%

    For Intraday (M15–H1):

    • Swing Strength: 20–30 (default)
    • Alert Threshold: 70%

    For Swing Trading (H4–D1):

    • Swing Strength: 40–50
    • Alert Threshold: 65%

    Support & Updates

    • Regular updates to maintain MT5 compatibility
    • Responsive technical support
    • Active community of professional traders

    Transform your intraday trading with the clarity institutions use.

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    Swing Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.65 (23)
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    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.94 (16)
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    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
    Market Structure MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (5)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current mar
    Head and Shoulder MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.6 (10)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.64 (11)
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    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (6)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
    Market Heartbeat
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
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    Market Heartbeat in your hand! ***  Contact me  to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and  add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a special enhanced algorithm (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracem
    ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (13)
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    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
    Candle Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
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    * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
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    M1 Signal Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    Market Structure
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (29)
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    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
    M W Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (11)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Order Block Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
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    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. O
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
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    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.42 (12)
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    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
    RSI Divergences Tester MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Индикаторы
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
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