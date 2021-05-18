The Vwap Bands Auto indicator seeks to automatically map the maximum market frequency (automatic update of the outermost band) and has two intermediate bands that also adjust to daily volatility.



Another tool from White Trader that combines price and volume, in addition to mapping the daily amplitude.





The external band is updated automatically when the daily maximum or minimum breaks the current frequency, and can be an input signal, seeking a return to the daily vwap.





Thus, in addition to being a tool for the manual daytrader, it can be used in EAs to automate inputs and outputs. In this case, evaluating the possibility of a time filter, or not operating while the volatility is very small, as well as operating in favor of the trend are items to be tested.



The input parameters that influence the indicator are the% of distance from the internal bands and the other parameters relate to the visual of the indicator.



To adapt to EAs, just use the iCustom and Copybuffer functions to access the indicator data. See that in one of the photos the order of buffers is available.



That's it.



Success and good trades!

