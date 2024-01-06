UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5

Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator!


Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience. 


Key Features:

1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels.

2. Real-time Alerts: Instant notifications for profitable trading signals, tailored to your trading style, ensuring you never miss a lucrative opportunity.

3. Customizable Settings: Tailor settings to match your strategy, allowing control over time frames, signal sensitivity, and specific signal types.

4. User-friendly Interface: Intuitive design for easy navigation and hassle-free installation, catering to both seasoned traders and beginners.


Benefits:

  • Make Informed Decisions: Gain precise insights for smarter trading decisions, enhancing your success in the market.
  • Maximize Profit Potential: Receive timely alerts and seize opportunities across various financial instruments.
  • Trade with Confidence: Built on the proven track record of the acclaimed UT Bot system, ensuring reliability and effectiveness.

Secure Your Advantage Now!: Invest in the UT Bot Alert Indicator today and unlock a world of trading possibilities!



Recommended products
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Pro Volume Matrix
Mudassar Rasool
Indicators
Ultimate Double Top & Bottom (Pro Volume Matrix) Stop trading retail breakouts. Start trading Institutional Traps. The   Ultimate Double Top & Bottom   is not a standard, lagging pattern scanner. It is a highly advanced, non-repainting structural engine equipped with a proprietary   3-Leg Volume Matrix . Designed exclusively for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and order flow traders, this indicator mathematically dissects the tick volume inside M and W patterns to reveal true institutional intent:  
Orderflow Super Candles
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Indicators
Orderflow Super Candles - Simple Footprint Chart Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  (The last screenshot shows the use of the DOM tool in conjunction with the product.) 1. Product Introduction Orderflow Super Candles is a professional charting tool based on underlying Tick data analysis, designed to provide traders with a deep "X-ray" view of the market. By parsing the buy and sell volume distribution within each candlestick, this indicator visualizes the hidden market microstructure. It
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Indicators
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
Liquidity Reaction Map MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
Understand Where Price May Search for Liquidity Liquidity Reaction Map MT5 is a chart-based market analysis indicator that identifies potential buy-side and sell-side liquidity areas from confirmed price structure. It combines swing points, equal highs and lows, previous daily and weekly levels, session extremes and round prices into an organized liquidity map. Nearby levels can be merged and ranked according to their strength, proximity and source confluence. The indicator helps traders study
QuantMatrix Probability AI PRO
Rafael Barreto Haddad
Indicators
QuantMatrix Probability AI PRO QuantMatrix Probability AI PRO is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to evaluate current market conditions and present them as BUY, SELL and NEUTRAL percentage estimates. The indicator combines several market measurements, including trend, momentum, volatility, price position, candlestick wick behavior and breakout conditions. It also compares the current market state with similar historical situations found in the selected symbol and timeframe. The hi
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Scroll Manager 5
Mohammad Badere
Indicators
Hello ! If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts Of course, you can turn this feature on or off All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time 1: Coordinated based on time That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back 2: scroll in the form of number of candles That i
Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
5 (1)
Indicators
**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance. The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the strongest ang
VWAP Volume Profile Pro
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicators
VWAP Volume Profile Pro Professional Market Structure Analysis VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a professional trading indicator that combines VWAP , Volume Profile , Point of Control (POC) , Value Area High (VAH) , and Value Area Low (VAL) into a single powerful analytical tool. The indicator is designed to provide an objective view of market structure based on volume distribution and fair value. It helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, institutional accumulation zones, market bal
FREE
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
SyncCrosshair Pro
Jaume Sancho Serra
Indicators
OVERVIEW SyncCrosshair Pro synchronizes your crosshair across all open chart windows. When you move your mouse on one chart, all other charts instantly display the crosshair at the exact same time position. Perfect for traders who analyze multiple timeframes or correlated instruments simultaneously. KEY FEATURES Multi-Chart Crosshair Sync • Vertical line synchronized by time • Horizontal line synchronized by price • Works across different symbols (EURUSD, XAUUSD, indices, crypto...) • Works ac
Double Hammer pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Hammer pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Double Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading -  great for Up-trending markets. - Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bullish Double Hammers on chart: - Bullish Double Hammer pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Double Hammer pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - With 4
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Infinity Liquidity
Tumpa Sarkar
Indicators
Infinity Liquidity - Premium MT5 Liquidity Sweep & Smart Money Indicator Infinity Liquidity is a premium MetaTrader 5 liquidity indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner, smarter, and more professional way to read market structure, liquidity sweeps, smart money zones, buy and sell opportunities, volatility conditions, and high-probability trading areas directly on the MT5 chart. This indicator is built for traders who trade forex, gold, XAUUSD, indices, crypto, commodities, and other liq
Trendicator
Nico Deuscher
Indicators
Functions Analyzes the current market trend Displays a numbering system based on trend structure (see below) Colors the chart background depending on trend direction Displays the ZigZag indicator Display Fibonacci Retracement with custom defined levels at the lates corrective trend movement Display Fibonacci Expansions with custom defined levels at the latest progressive trend movement Buffers for all relevant Trend parameters so EAs can access the trend information Background Information The
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
ApexForge Price Ray Marker
Po-hsiung Huang
Indicators
ApexForge Price Ray Marker ApexForge Price Ray Marker is a lightweight MT5 utility designed for fast and efficient price structure analysis. With a simple keyboard shortcut, you can instantly place horizontal price rays and price labels on candle highs or lows without manually drawing objects. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodologies, support and resistance analysis, liquidity mapping, and multi-timeframe trading. Features Shift + Left Click → Ma
FREE
Smart liquidity sweep Trap Detector MT5
Thomas Edelbroek
Indicators
Smart Money Trap Detector identifies liquidity traps at swing highs and swing lows. It detects when price sweeps beyond a key level and reverses back, signaling a potential bull trap or bear trap set by institutional players. Each detected trap receives a strength score from 1 to 5 based on wick size, reversal speed and volume.   How it works The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows using a configurable lookback period. When price breaks above a swing high or below a swing low, the indica
Session Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Session Control session indicator. Depending on from which continent the trading activity takes place in a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions. Due to the fact that at each separate time interval exchange and banking platforms from different parts of the world are connected to the trading process, and the Forex market operates around the clock. There are 4 main trading sessions: Pacific. European. American. Asian. This indicator allows you to se
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicators
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
BS Time Band
Yan Qi Zhu
Indicators
BS Time Band是一个很好的波段交易指示器，这个指标可以单独使用，但是最好是配合 StartPoint 一起使用效果更好，适用于任何时间框架，非常适合喜欢做波段交易的朋友。它能很好的体现出一个波段的完整信息，你可以很快的从这个指示器上寻找到最佳的预警区域，然后配合 StartPoint 找到最佳的buy位置和最佳的sell位置，也能很好根据指示器去坚守自己的持仓定订单。指标不含有未来函数，不会重新绘制，不仅能够应用到自己的手动交易过程中，还能完全可以写入到自己的EA中。（如果你感觉到这个指标能够帮助你进行更准确的交易，请帮忙给个好评，希望我的作品能够帮助更多有需要的人） =================参考使用方法=================== 此指标可以适用于任何交易品种。 做波段建议参数 timeFame:M5 如果配合 StartPoint 建议 StartPoint 的参数为（240,60）
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
ZigZagStrength
Yow Siew Wai
Indicators
This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
Precision Strike Arrows PRO MT5 by MoonPipz
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
Indicators
Precision Strike Arrows PRO Precision Strike Arrows PRO is a professional-grade signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots precise buy and sell arrows directly on the price chart. Unlike most arrow indicators that repaint signals or flood the chart with entries on every minor price movement, Precision Strike Arrows PRO is built around a philosophy of signal quality over signal quantity. Every arrow that appears on the chart has passed through multiple internal conditions before being displayed
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
Indicators
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
More from author
Automatic Trailing Stop EA
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (2)
Utilities
Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
FREE
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Experts
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
FREE
Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
Correlation GridXpert MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits. Types of Correlation Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world: Positive Correlatio
Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
Advanced Market Structure Pro
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
Smart Zones Pro
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review