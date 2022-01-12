Volatility indicator no lagging

Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator

A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement.

Features:

  • does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings
  • non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture)
  • is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillator, while showing absolute values correlated with the price
  • works with any instrument (stocks, futures, currencies, crypto) and with any TF
  • choice of indicator calculation units - percentage or absolute value

Usage options:

  1. Similarly ATR - getting the values of the potential range of the price movement. To set TP or SL.
  2. Identification of indicator extrema in order to detect price extrema - they coincide. It is possible to use diverters.
  3. Normalizing through the color scheme allows you to understand how close the indicator is to its extreme value. In this area the curve has a bright red color.
  4. Position management through analysis of current volatility. Low volatility implies a subsequent strong move. So in the area of low volatility it is reasonable to enter in larger size. We have a potentially low stop level and a large possible profit. In the areas of high volatility, you should not enter into a position with a large volume, at least in the direction of the current movement, because it can end at any moment. And coloring the indicator red will allow you to avoid such situations.
  5. Any other option that is used when working with ATR

Colors:

  • White - the lowest level of volatility
  • Gradient (adjustable) - volatility increase from low to high
  • Red - the highest level of volatility

The MaxQuantsNum settings item is responsible for the number of candles on which the indicator will be displayed.

You can turn on alerts on reaching low and high areas of volatility.

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RENKO Reversal by StockGamblers Actually working RENKO in MT5. Uses "custom symbols" for drawing. You can apply any indicators with complete peace of mind. The movement of the last price is displayed in real during the formation of the "brick". Put the script in the MQL5/Experts folder. More precisely: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\terminal_number\MQL5\Experts Settings: ValuePerBar - height of the "brick" in points revCandle - multiplier for the height of the turning "brick".
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The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
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Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
TrendMeasurer indicator manual
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TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of
TrendMeasurer indicator
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TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be
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Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
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A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
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MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
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Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
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Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
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