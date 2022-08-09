The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate. Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracement or even the 1 2 3 Pattern appears at the range market.

The 1,2,3 Pattern Scanner finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

+You can find 123 Pattern Expert Advisor(EA) "AI Next Level" here.

Main Features

  • Use special enhanced algorithm
  • Detect the best and  most successful pattern with very repetitive in trend, swing and breakout.
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan all charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Method to choose when appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout the point 2) or pattern(in point 3)
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting
  • Risk to Reward : 1:2

Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

  • Scan all charts - Enabled
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Rescan Timer – Rescan all charts and all time frames after passing time
  • Method - choose when appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout in point 2) or pattern(in point 3)

=======Pattern Feature============

  • Pattern_Feature(Period, Deviation, Backstep) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
  • Error_Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage
  • Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display_Options – Display or do not display TP&SL levels
  • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns
  • Chart view - Color Scheme of chart (White / Black / Don't change)

========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

  • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
  • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
  • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
  • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Reviews 34
    Abdullah Alhariri
    780
    Abdullah Alhariri 2025.11.30 10:31 
     

    Reza is responsive and provides reliable, accurate signals with the 123 indicator. While the stop-loss may seem wide, The signals are clean, simple, and highly accurate when followed correctly. Highly recommended!

    bevanlinv
    140
    bevanlinv 2025.11.04 00:17 
     

    Very high quality. It helps me for better entry and risk control which I could generate stable profits.

    ホウケンイ
    409
    ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:04 
     

    I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

    Recommended products
    SMC Structure Markup
    Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
    4.67 (15)
    Indicators
    Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
    FREE
    Hunttern ZigZag MT5
    Hassan Gh Fakhraei
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    MACD two line four color For MT5
    Kaijun Wang
    4.57 (23)
    Indicators
    Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands B
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.25 (4)
    Indicators
    John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Raymond Cloudy Day
    The Hung Ngo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
    FREE
    OmniSignal Navigator
    Fatih Klavun
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional  with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for   scalping or intraday short term trading   and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 |  DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!! Why It Works   Perfect for Scalping/Intraday:   Targets key zones ( PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC ) on   M2, M3, M5, M15   timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Le
    FREE
    Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line MT5 with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT4 version at:   Follow
    FREE
    Cycle Wave Oscillator MT5
    Gia Thong Nguyen
    Indicators
    CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT4 Version here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
    FREE
    Valable ZigZag MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.61 (18)
    Indicators
    MT4 version  | Trend Monitor VZ Indicator  |   Owl Smart Levels Indicator  |  Owl Smart Levels Strategy  |  FAQ Elliott wave theory is an interpretation of processes in financial markets that relies on a visual model of waves on price charts. The Valable ZigZag indicator displays the wave structure of the market, which can be used to make trading decisions. The Valable ZigZag indicator is more stable and does not often change its direction like the classic ZigZag indicator, misleading traders.
    FREE
    VisualVol EURUSD
    Maxim Kuznetsov
    Indicators
    The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
    FREE
    RSI Stoch Signals
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator provides a clear, at-a-glance dashboard for monitoring both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator on any instrument or timeframe. Whenever both RSI and Stochastic %K simultaneously exceed their respective overbought or oversold levels, the indicator displays an arrow signal in the indicator window. These signals highlight strong momentum and can help traders quickly identify high-probability reversal zones. As with all my free tools, the arrow symbol can be e
    FREE
    All Harmonics 26 demo
    Alexey Isavnin
    4.25 (4)
    Indicators
    This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
    FREE
    CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
    FREE
    Bar Color Trend
    Germano Chagas
    4.38 (8)
    Indicators
    Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
    FREE
    Banks Dealing Range
    Aurthur Musendame
    Indicators
    The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
    FREE
    True Trend Oscillator Pro
    Pavel Golovko
    Indicators
    This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
    FREE
    Times and Sales Pro
    Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
    Indicators
    Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance Opportunities in Small Price Movements Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades . Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits. IMPORTANT: Availability of
    Market Shift and FVG MT5
    Cruz Molina William Alberto
    Indicators
    Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT5 This MT5 indicator from the   apexfintech.net   suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection:   Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candl
    FREE
    Quarter EMA
    Jithin Sajan Sajan
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ). The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ). The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ). The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:
    FREE
    Quintet EMA
    Jithin Sajan Sajan
    Indicators
    Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The   5 EMA   is plotted in   green   color ( Lime ). The  14 EMA  is plotted in  red  color ( Red ). The   20 EMA   is plotted in   blue   color ( Blue ). The  200 EMA  is plotted in  black  color ( Black ). The   200 EMA   is plotted in   yellow   color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is
    FREE
    Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
    Do Kim Dang Khoi
    Indicators
    If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
    FREE
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Indicators
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    Best SAR MT5
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
    FREE
    Intraday Momentum Index IMI
    Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
    Indicators
    Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
    FREE
    RSI abcd
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
    FREE
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Indicators
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    WaveTrend Pro Arrow
    Bambang Nugroho
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    WaveTrendPro Arrow – Adaptive Cross Signal with Smart Alerts Description WaveTrendPro Arrow is a clean and powerful visual indicator designed to detect trend-reversal points using the classic WaveTrend oscillator (WT1/WT2 cross) , enhanced with intelligent on-chart arrows , real-time alerts , and mobile push notifications . Unlike traditional WaveTrend indicators that display signals in a subwindow, this version shows precise entry arrows directly on the main chart , positioned adaptively
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Indicators
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicators
    Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Indicators
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
    PZ Day Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    Indicators
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    More from author
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (61)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    M W Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    AI Next Level
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Experts
    BUY 1 EA, Get 1 EA FREE ( Gold Avatar EA is your gift)  The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This informati
    AI Swing EA Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
    M1 Signal Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    Swing Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
    All Divergence Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.94 (16)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
    QM Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM conc
    Swing Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.65 (23)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
    Market Structure
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (29)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
    Head and Shoulder MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    RSI Divergences Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (13)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullba
    M W Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Trend Reversal MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trader
    Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
    Order Blocks Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
    Market Heartbeats Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Market Heartbeat is in your hand! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a   special enhanced algorithm   (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate .   Interestingly, this   Winner indicator   indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a tre
    M1 Signal Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
    QM Pattern Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (7)
    Indicators
    Discount: It will be $39 for a week or for 2 purchases!  Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and dem
    ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
    RSI Divergences Tester MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
    FREE
    Harmonic Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
    Candle Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
    FREE
    Diamond Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This is diamond! Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. Diamond Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in i
    Market Structure MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current mar
    Filter:
    Abdullah Alhariri
    780
    Abdullah Alhariri 2025.11.30 10:31 
     

    Reza is responsive and provides reliable, accurate signals with the 123 indicator. While the stop-loss may seem wide, The signals are clean, simple, and highly accurate when followed correctly. Highly recommended!

    bevanlinv
    140
    bevanlinv 2025.11.04 00:17 
     

    Very high quality. It helps me for better entry and risk control which I could generate stable profits.

    ホウケンイ
    409
    ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:04 
     

    I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

    Huseyin Citil
    210
    Huseyin Citil 2025.09.08 12:20 
     

    I just purchased it and started testing it on my demo account. Above all, Reza is very helpful and attentive, and I'd like to thank her very much. I'll share an update as I transition to a live account.

    Gary
    549
    Gary 2025.07.27 07:44 
     

    In my opinion this indicator is banging and I highly recommend it I made a traffic light spreadsheet to separate the better timeframes to scan on each pair the highest win rates I’ve found are on the US30 DOG/USD XRP/USD XAU/USD

    Max_Peres
    668
    Max_Peres 2025.07.21 08:24 
     

    Great indicator and author is very supportive!

    Sumate Sujittawattana
    432
    Sumate Sujittawattana 2025.06.07 06:21 
     

    Reza is very responsive and always replies to every question. The 123 indicator also gives reliable and accurate signals. Sometimes the stop-loss can seem a bit far, but adding an EMA filter and waiting for a pullback can help find a safer entry point. The signals are clean, simple, and easy to understand.

    will
    247
    will 2025.06.06 00:00 
     

    Very good indicator and excellent support

    Anton Copper
    590
    Anton Copper 2025.03.18 07:15 
     

    Simple, effective, well coded indicator. It's a must for any strategy, I would have know this indicator when I was beginning. Absolutely recommend it !!

    ReinLlana27
    107
    ReinLlana27 2025.02.24 02:20 
     

    Great scanner. Works in confluence with other indicators.

    xaxotf
    311
    xaxotf 2025.01.23 20:01 
     

    Este indicador teniendo en cuenta la tendencia es una bomba!!! Muchas gracias al autor por hacernos la vida más fácil!!!!

    spykie008
    25
    spykie008 2025.01.20 13:08 
     

    I used this indicator for over 7 months, and it made me a profitable trader, I have lost so much money with other systems, but made it all back with 123 pattern from Reza Aghajanpour, thankyou Reza you are a God sent. SO I TRULLY RECOMMEND THIS INDICATOR just fillter with ema 200, only take trades when indicator gives a buy above ema 200 and if indicator give shell under ema 200 money will fall on you you will drain the market and best of all I only traded on BTCUSD with this system :) blessings.

    tonyjlev199
    54
    tonyjlev199 2024.12.28 15:15 
     

    Cual es el tiempo con mejor tasa de efectividad me gustaría hacer qué me avise las entradas con tp y sl en 1m lo active pero no me avisa solo aparecen en el gráfico por fabor si podrías ayudarme lo compre y se ve bueno escríbame por fabor tonyleveau6@gmail.com

    jimkuba
    39
    jimkuba 2024.12.12 17:38 
     

    excellent indicator, please send instructions

    Markus
    588
    Markus 2024.10.05 10:31 
     

    Make my life much much easier

    Arash Ghasempour
    152
    Arash Ghasempour 2024.09.23 05:57 
     

    Useful indicator

    lefpad
    50
    lefpad 2024.09.21 17:15 
     

    great indicator!

    yod yoko
    61
    yod yoko 2024.09.15 09:05 
     

    good indicator

    richieg1
    129
    richieg1 2024.09.08 15:28 
     

    good one

    Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
    293
    Franco Ezequiel Ceballos 2024.08.16 16:31 
     

    Very good work and excellent support

    12
    Reply to review