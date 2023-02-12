Order Block Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. On the other hand, mostly the price pullback to order block zone and then reverse sharply again.

The Order Block Scanner indicator detects imbalance movement, Breakout of Structure(BoS) and order block zones, Also it Scans All market just by pressing one click. 

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend : Smart Money, Imbalance, BoS, Order Block Zones
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable based on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test:

Contact me to send you tester file. It is free on EURAUD real chart.


Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm

    Reviews 2
    MissyD1202
    298
    MissyD1202 2023.09.22 11:57 
     

    Very good product and makes trading so much easier. I've bought a few of Reza's scanner indicators and I intend to buy them all in the future.

    elite luis
    3481
    elite luis 2023.02.14 16:57 
     

    Author is very commited, passionated on his indicator scanner and continously make imporvement enhancement, tested on demo reap almost 200 pips during nyc session! this is a priceless scanner should worth alot more than $39!

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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Filter:
    MissyD1202
    298
    MissyD1202 2023.09.22 11:57 
     

    Very good product and makes trading so much easier. I've bought a few of Reza's scanner indicators and I intend to buy them all in the future.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.09.22 22:00
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    elite luis
    3481
    elite luis 2023.02.14 16:57 
     

    Author is very commited, passionated on his indicator scanner and continously make imporvement enhancement, tested on demo reap almost 200 pips during nyc session! this is a priceless scanner should worth alot more than $39!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.14 17:14
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Reply to review