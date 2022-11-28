Market Structure

4.86

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Related Product: Market Structure Gold EA

Introduction:

Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current market conditions. it provides incredible insight into how the market is behaving. It can provide vital signals about where the price action is heading next.

The Market structure indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click and has support and resistance with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking for best entry point. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading. It is included powerful Cup and Handle pattern.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Reviews 34
    Paul Daniels
    883
    Paul Daniels 2025.06.04 00:18 
     

    awesome awesome tool. Great value for the money.

    Onyekaobiora
    36
    Onyekaobiora 2025.04.05 09:08 
     

    Very reliable indicator, is helping me make profit, and the support is timely in his response

    sudarno62 .
    73
    sudarno62 . 2024.11.13 08:21 
     

    This product works well, I really like it and I always use it in my trading analysis. Since using this indicator, my trading is much more structured and more disciplined in looking for good setups. The author is very responsive Thank you, Reza

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    5 (38)
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    5 (6)
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    Indicators
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    4.33 (6)
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
    FREE
    Harmonic Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
    Filter:
    Rafael Moro Torrado
    744
    Rafael Moro Torrado 2026.05.06 21:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2026.07.26 17:21
    Hi, No repaint. contact me for instruction. Thank you
    Paul Daniels
    883
    Paul Daniels 2025.06.04 00:18 
     

    awesome awesome tool. Great value for the money.

    Onyekaobiora
    36
    Onyekaobiora 2025.04.05 09:08 
     

    Very reliable indicator, is helping me make profit, and the support is timely in his response

    sudarno62 .
    73
    sudarno62 . 2024.11.13 08:21 
     

    This product works well, I really like it and I always use it in my trading analysis. Since using this indicator, my trading is much more structured and more disciplined in looking for good setups. The author is very responsive Thank you, Reza

    605
    1525
    605 2024.08.12 20:01 
     

    Very up to date with improvements. The product itself when used the right way with your edge will produce results

    AH1010
    149
    AH1010 2024.07.25 06:56 
     

    You don't have to think about anything complicated, so even if you've never won before, you can easily win if you use this indicator. My trading style is to follow the trend on the daily chart and enter by looking at the 4-hour and 1-hour charts. I think this indicator is perfect for my style. Sometimes I enter on the 15-minute chart. But I don't do it very often. When I use this indicator, for some reason, an arrow appears at the point where I'm waiting to enter. At first, I was quite surprised, thinking that it was reading my mind. Now I'm getting used to it, and rather than waiting for an opportunity to enter, I feel like I'm waiting for the arrow to appear at the point I'm aiming for. It's really fun when the arrow appears at the point I'm aiming for. Sometimes I feel more joy when the arrow appears at the point I'm aiming for than the joy of winning a trade. I think people who are thinking of buying will be angry, but I don't mind it being more expensive. I think it's worth it. I think this indicator is a bit sneaky. If I had known about it earlier, it would have been easier...

    amir hashemi
    62
    amir hashemi 2024.07.23 18:58 
     

    Hello This indicator is one of the best I activated on 12 charts in the time frame of 15 and 30 minutes with personal settings Rescan timer: 5 Method: Engulfing Period: 5 And the rest of the options are default indicator thank you

    Daniel
    922
    Daniel 2024.06.16 12:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sami57
    119
    sami57 2024.05.13 14:34 
     

    works very well

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Charles Bampoe
    50
    Charles Bampoe 2023.12.29 16:32 
     

    I bought the indicator, may I have the instructions please

    Oleg Pozdnyakov
    1214
    Oleg Pozdnyakov 2023.10.28 11:17 
     

    Отличная работа и поддержка автора!!!

    yamez
    222
    yamez 2023.10.04 06:19 
     

    Nice scanner, saves time. As always, additional confluences are needed for good entries. The author responds promptly to questions. I would like if there was a symbol list rather than scan all symbols, as an option.

    MissyD1202
    298
    MissyD1202 2023.09.22 11:56 
     

    Great indicator which makes it much easier to trade with the smart money and assist with the best entries.

    Chua Wee Kiat
    2972
    Chua Wee Kiat 2023.08.27 15:49 
     

    Now the day very rare to see no buffers for the up down arrow, I strongly suggest the author and makes update regarding this as the indicator not only can use for manual trading only, I have own strategy but using this as entry indicator and would like to make an EA for it.

    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    2472
    Ich Khiem Nguyen 2023.05.28 18:45 
     

    Works very well. The indicator saves a lot of time. Similar to the 123 pattern scan indicator, however, it will give you safer entry points during pullbacks

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.05.29 09:02
    Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    peppe12345
    191
    peppe12345 2023.05.15 08:01 
     

    very good ! i use it every day in my trading

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.05.29 09:02
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Kazuya fujioka
    275
    Kazuya fujioka 2023.04.19 08:31 
     

    My perspective has changed. Since then, I have been following the trend on the 4-hour chart and earning a lot of money. The pullback was important. thank you.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.19 11:31
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Robertino61000
    121
    Robertino61000 2023.04.07 15:11 
     

    his indicator helps me not to miss the profitable setup.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.07 15:17
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:55 
     

    Very good!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.03 06:14
    Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    12
    Reply to review