ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate.

The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to change direction. The idea is that you can buy when prices are low and sell when they are high. This indicator is easy to use with stop loss, entry point and take profits level. Entry point is based on checking candlestick pattern.

Main Features

  • Detect the best and most successful patterns : AB=CD, Perfect ABCD
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan all charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4)
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

    Input Parameters

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Scan all chart and all time frames
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all chart and all time frames after passing time
    • Method - choose how appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4 )

    =======Pattern Feature============

    • Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
    • Error Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage
    • Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options – Display or do not display Percentage Lines, TP&SL levels
    • Pattern, Percentage Line, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm

      C Point Retracement       BC Projection
              0.382                          2.618
              0.50                            2.0
              0.618                          1.618
              0.707                          1.41
              0.786                          1.27
              0.886                          1.13

      **You can download related product : ABCD Pattern Scanner MT4


    Reviews 13
    ycLIM
    168
    ycLIM 2025.02.25 06:31 
     

    Support is good. After some support & adjustment to my computer, the EA start act promptly. With this indicator giving an alert, entry point, exit point, TP & SL, I had somehow make a profit to cover the cost of this EA. Worth the purchase.

    Ahmad Saad M Alzahrani
    132
    Ahmad Saad M Alzahrani 2025.01.23 04:59 
     

    Pattern detection is excellent. Trade setups have amazing RR, at least 1:2, but can be up 1:5 or higher. There are suggested TP but you can aim for the C or A level (based on the ABCD pattern trading strategy). The patterns are non-repaint (you can download them in the demo and use the strategy tester to check them yourself). Some of these will fail but this is part of trading.

    Nice Trader
    2770
    Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:58 
     

    a good tool if you learn to use it and I recommend some additional confirm indicators, good support.

