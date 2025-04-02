Ict institutional zones
- Indicators
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- Version: 3.59
- Activations: 15
Version: 1.10
Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba
Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT concepts
🔹ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)
ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones.
This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PDL) and builds dynamic Supply & Demand zones, a central Decision Zone, and a real-time market strength dashboard, allowing traders to align entries with institutional price behavior — not indicators lag.
Built for discretionary traders, prop firm traders, and algorithmic analysts, this tool focuses on clarity, structure, and market context.
⚙️ Core Features
🟦 ICT Daily Supply & Demand Zones
-
Automatically calculates Daily High (PDH) and Daily Low (PDL)
-
Expands zones dynamically based on daily range
-
Displays Supply & Demand zones with adjustable opacity
-
Shows zone strength using historical price touches
-
Optional multiple zones with proximity filtering
⚫ Solid Decision Zone Line (Institutional Bias)
-
Central Decision Zone between PDH & PDL
-
Clean solid line for clarity
-
Instantly defines:
-
Premium vs Discount
-
Bullish vs Bearish bias
-
-
Used by ICT traders for directional filtering
🔴 PDH / 🔵 PDL Levels
-
Clearly marked Previous Day High & Low
-
Dotted institutional-style lines
-
Fully customizable colors, width, and labels
📈 Dynamic Current Price Line
-
Real-time price line that changes color based on direction
-
🔵 Blue → price moving up
-
🔴 Red → price moving down
-
-
Helps visualize momentum at key levels
🧠 Multi-Timeframe Strength Dashboard
Displays real-time strength for:
-
M15
-
M30
-
H1
-
H4
-
D1
Each timeframe combines:
-
Price momentum
-
RSI bias
-
Trend strength percentage
-
Visual strength bars (█)
Perfect for top-down analysis and confirmation.
📊 ATR Volatility Panel
-
Displays ATR values across multiple timeframes
-
Helps with:
-
Stop-loss sizing
-
Take-profit expectations
-
Volatility awareness
-
🎨 Professional Chart Styling
-
Optional auto chart theming
-
Clean institutional colors
-
Clear contrast for long trading sessions
-
Fully reversible on indicator removal
🔔 Smart Alerts & Interactivity
-
Optional alerts when price enters:
-
Supply Zone
-
Demand Zone
-
-
Click-to-toggle zones directly on the chart
-
Designed for manual precision trading, not signal spam
👤 Ideal For
✔ ICT & Smart Money traders
✔ Prop firm & evaluation traders
✔ Day traders & swing traders
✔ Traders who want context, not signals
✔ Anyone trading PDH / PDL / Premium & Discount
🧩 What This Indicator Is NOT
❌ Not a signal arrow system
❌ Not a repainting indicator
❌ Not a lagging MA-based tool
This indicator provides institutional context — you make the execution decision.