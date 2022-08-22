Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction

Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns based on Harmonic Trading concepts.

The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.



Main Features

Detect the best and most successful patterns : Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, Shark, Alt Bat, Deep Crab.

Easy-to-use and user friendly indicator



Scan all charts button ( Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices and commodities )

Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels



Candlestick check for the best entry Point

Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4)



Use Fibonacci levels



It draws the ABCD projection

Potential Reversal Zone(PRZ) detection for Reversal identification

Potential Continuation Zone(PCZ) detection for price movement prediction

Pattern Completion Interval(PCI) detection for more trading opportunities

opportunities Sending the alert and push notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Scan in all charts and all time frames

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re scan Timer – Re-scan all chart and all time frames after passing time

Method - choose how appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4 )

=======Pattern Feature============

Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition

Error Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage

Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

=======Display/style Options============

Display Options – Display or do not display Percentage Lines, Take Profit and Stop Loss levels or Pattern Name

Pattern, Percentage Line, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

========ALERT SETTINGS ==========