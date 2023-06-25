Flash Trade MT5

# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact dev.quantech.london@gmail.com.

Flash Trade (FT)

Most friendly manual trading tool.

Easy operation to secure your funds.





Features of FT

Click the chart to trade fast

FT supports market orders and pending orders

Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP

Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP

Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the balance or a fixed amount

Real-time estimated profit when placing an order

Simple user interface and operating system

Split your order instantly





How to use





Market orders:

Click the chart to set the stop-loss price Click “Buy” or “Sell”





Pending orders:

Click the chart to set the entry price Select the type of pending order Click the chart to set the stop-loss price





Pause FT:

Click “On/Off” button at the upper right to switch mode The mode will change from green (ON) to red (Off) which means the operating system is stopped. Click “Off” button again to restart the system





If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement or bug reports, please contact me at e50310@gmail.com or comment

There will be new features in the upcoming version







