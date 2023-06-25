Flash Trade MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact dev.quantech.london@gmail.com.
Flash Trade (FT)
Most friendly manual trading tool.
Easy operation to secure your funds.
Features of FT
- Click the chart to trade fast
- FT supports market orders and pending orders
- Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP
- Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP
- Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the balance or a fixed amount
- Real-time estimated profit when placing an order
- Simple user interface and operating system
- Split your order instantly
How to use
- Click the chart to set the stop-loss price
- Click “Buy” or “Sell”
- Click the chart to set the entry price
- Select the type of pending order
- Click the chart to set the stop-loss price
- Click “On/Off” button at the upper right to switch mode
- The mode will change from green (ON) to red (Off) which means the operating system is stopped.
- Click “Off” button again to restart the system
There will be new features in the upcoming version