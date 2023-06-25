Flash Trade MT5

# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact dev.quantech.london@gmail.com.

Flash Trade (FT)

Most friendly manual trading tool.

Easy operation to secure your funds.


Features of FT

  • Click the chart to trade fast
  • FT supports market orders and pending orders
  • Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP
  • Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP
  • Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the balance or a fixed amount
  • Real-time estimated profit when placing an order
  • Simple user interface and operating system
  • Split your order instantly


How to use


Market orders:
  1. Click the chart to set the stop-loss price
  2. Click “Buy” or “Sell” 


Pending orders:
  1. Click the chart to set the entry price
  2. Select the type of pending order
  3. Click the chart to set  the stop-loss price


Pause FT:
  1. Click “On/Off” button at the upper right to switch mode
  2. The mode will change from green (ON) to red (Off) which means the operating system is stopped.  
  3. Click “Off” button again to restart the system


If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement or bug reports, please contact me at e50310@gmail.com or comment
There will be new features in the upcoming version



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Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
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Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
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Flash Trade
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5 (1)
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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the balan
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