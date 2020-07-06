Take a Break Indicator

Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters.

FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break.

Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart:

News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name)

— pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name) Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades

— in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades Order limits — maximum open orders, maximum total lots

— maximum open orders, maximum total lots Market filters — maximum spread, volatility, daily change

— maximum spread, volatility, daily change Trading times — hours, weekdays, days of the year, daily close

— hours, weekdays, days of the year, daily close Trade scope — which trades count for this chart: additional symbols, magic numbers, comments, order types

— which trades count for this chart: additional symbols, magic numbers, comments, order types Info panel — current state, next news event with countdown, pause reason (compact mode available)

— current state, next news event with countdown, pause reason (compact mode available) AI assess buttons — get a verdict on a trade idea BEFORE entering

Requires the Take a Break EA v26 or newer. Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules





Setup (per-chart profiles, v26)

As a prerequisite, add the URL https:// trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of allowed WebRequest URLs (press CTRL+O, tab "Expert Advisors") and run the Take a Break EA on any M1 chart. Add the indicator to any chart that should have its own rules — leave "Chart Group" empty (the default): that IS the per-chart mode. Configure the chart's rules directly in the indicator's settings. Done — the chart is protected by its own profile, on top of the EA's account-wide protection.





Legacy setup: Chart Groups (works until v27)

The Chart-Group mode below keeps working through all of v26 and is removed with v27 — see the migration walkthrough.

Basic/auto setup (1 TaB EA for managing all charts/EAs)





You want 1 Take a Break EA to manage all other charts/EAs, using the same filter settings for news, drawdown etc for all of them:

Add the indicator to all charts that should be managed by the Take a Break EA (those with the EAs to pause) and specify a Chart Group. Add the Take a Break EA with default settings to any M1 chart.

Advanced setup* (1 TaB EA for managing some charts/EAs only)



