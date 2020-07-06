Take a Break Indicator

4.83
Please check the "What's new" tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters.

FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break.

Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart:

  • News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name)
  • Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades
  • Order limits — maximum open orders, maximum total lots
  • Market filters — maximum spread, volatility, daily change
  • Trading times — hours, weekdays, days of the year, daily close
  • Trade scope — which trades count for this chart: additional symbols, magic numbers, comments, order types
  • Info panel — current state, next news event with countdown, pause reason (compact mode available)
  • AI assess buttons — get a verdict on a trade idea BEFORE entering

Requires the Take a Break EA v26 or newer. Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules


Setup (per-chart profiles, v26)

  1. As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of allowed WebRequest URLs (press CTRL+O, tab "Expert Advisors") and run the Take a Break EA on any M1 chart.
  2. Add the indicator to any chart that should have its own rules — leave "Chart Group" empty (the default): that IS the per-chart mode.
  3. Configure the chart's rules directly in the indicator's settings. Done — the chart is protected by its own profile, on top of the EA's account-wide protection.


Legacy setup: Chart Groups (works until v27)

The Chart-Group mode below keeps working through all of v26 and is removed with v27 — see the migration walkthrough.

Basic/auto setup (1 TaB EA for managing all charts/EAs)

You want 1 Take a Break EA to manage all other charts/EAs, using the same filter settings for news, drawdown etc for all of them:

  1. Add the indicator to all charts that should be managed by the Take a Break EA (those with the EAs to pause) and specify a Chart Group.
  2. Add the Take a Break EA with default settings to any M1 chart.

Advanced setup* (1 TaB EA for managing some charts/EAs only)

You want 1 Take a Break EA to manage only 2 other charts/EAs on EURUSD and GBPUSD, using specific filter settings for news, drawdown etc only for these 2 charts/EAs:

  1. Add the indicator to the EURUSD chart and specify EURUSD explicitly as the Chart Group.
  2. Add the indicator to the GBPUSD chart and specify GBPUSD explicitly as the Chart Group.
  3. Add the Take a Break EA to any M1 chart and specify EURUSD,GBPUSD in the parameter Which Chart Groups should be protected?.

That's it! Take a Break will now take care of your other EAs by applying the filter settings you defined.

* Note that only the paid version gives you full flexibility to set up multiple TaB EAs with different filter settings for different charts/EAs.


Parameters (excerpt)

  • Allow One Click Trading: if set to "false", TaB will prevent MetaTrader's built-in One Click Trading panel from being shown on the chart.
  • For the per-chart rule parameters (news, limits, trading times ...), see the v26 walkthrough and the "What's new" tab.


General information

  • EA version 4.0 has been a major performance upgrade with an almost entirely rewritten code base. This upgrade allows Take a Break to handle even large-scale chart setups while consuming a minimum amount of CPU power. From this version onward, the frequency of the news + time filter checks is controlled by the chart timeframe. Due to this, Take a Break EA must be run on a chart with timeframe M1 so that these checks get executed every minute. Conveniently, the EA will change its timeframe automatically if it was not attached to an M1 chart right away.  
  • From indicator version 1.30 onward, the chart templates for "Trading is NOT allowed" and "Profit/Loss Limit reached" are auto-created if they do not exist already (legacy Chart-Group mode). That should facilitate the setup process for most use cases of Take a Break. If you want to create custom chart templates (e.g. you want another EA to trade during news) or want to overwrite existing ones, do the following:
    • Setup a chart with all required EAs/indicators.
    • Attach the Take a Break indicator to this chart.
      Specify the corresponding "Chart Group".
      Select the "Template Type" you want to create/overwrite ("Trading IS allowed" / "Trading is NOT allowed" / "Profit/Loss Limit reached").


Feedback, improvements or enhancements are appreciated.

If you need any assistance, please contact me.

Reviews 8
Farid Yandouz
505
Farid Yandouz 2024.10.02 16:18 
 

Great tool and great support from Eric !

Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2023.02.11 14:43 
 

Perfect tool

portkinov
287
portkinov 2021.10.22 18:43 
 

AMAZING SELLER WITH AMAZING PRODUCT!! VERY VERY USEFULL AND COMMUNICATIVE SELLER.. GOOD JOB SIR!

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Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier . No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just  a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes. It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be
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johnny7777
167
johnny7777 2024.10.21 00:08 
 

i love it.

Farid Yandouz
505
Farid Yandouz 2024.10.02 16:18 
 

Great tool and great support from Eric !

jotjot
302
jotjot 2024.05.09 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2023.02.11 14:43 
 

Perfect tool

portkinov
287
portkinov 2021.10.22 18:43 
 

AMAZING SELLER WITH AMAZING PRODUCT!! VERY VERY USEFULL AND COMMUNICATIVE SELLER.. GOOD JOB SIR!

Bazear Arayan
148
Bazear Arayan 2021.05.25 16:15 
 

A must pair for Take A Break Utility.

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 12:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jclemon2
131
jclemon2 2020.07.21 16:16 
 

Amazing product and amazing seller! Very Helpful!

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