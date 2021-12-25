Percentage Levels MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 January 2022
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As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to
defend their position at specific percentage levels.
These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use
either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.
An example of a common used percentages are 0.25% and 0.50% on EURUSD for the
week, you can see this example on the screenshots.
With this indicator you will be able to draw the percentage variation for the:
- Day.
- Week.
- Month.
- Quarter.
- Year.
These percentage levels are supposedly psychological levels on price; well-thought-out description.