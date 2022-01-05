Percentage Oscillator MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 24 January 2022
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As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to
defend their position at specific percentage levels.
These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use
either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.
This oscillator will show you the percentage variation for the:
- Day.
- Week.
- Month.
- Quarter.
- Year.
In a subwindow where you trace your supports and resistances.
Helps to gauge changes in direction over higher time frames to minimize significant changes on lower timeframes and hold positon. Would love however that this indicator can be made for multiple time frames so as to see the higher timeframes moves on the lower timeframe chart.