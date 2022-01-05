Percentage Oscillator MT4

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As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to

defend their position at specific percentage levels.

These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use

either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.

This oscillator will show you the percentage variation for the:

Day.

Week.

Month.

Quarter.

Year.

In a subwindow where you trace your supports and resistances.