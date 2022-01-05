Percentage Oscillator MT4

5

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.
                                                

As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to
defend their position at specific percentage levels.

These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use
either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.

This oscillator will show you the percentage variation for the:

  • Day.
  • Week.
  • Month.
  • Quarter.
  • Year.

In a subwindow where you trace your supports and resistances.

Reviews 3
gilleslamoureux
19
gilleslamoureux 2026.01.11 17:44 
 

Helps to gauge changes in direction over higher time frames to minimize significant changes on lower timeframes and hold positon. Would love however that this indicator can be made for multiple time frames so as to see the higher timeframes moves on the lower timeframe chart.

Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.10.28 19:12 
 

Good Indicator. You could also insert warning signals at minimum and maximum levels. Thanks

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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gilleslamoureux
19
gilleslamoureux 2026.01.11 17:44 
 

Helps to gauge changes in direction over higher time frames to minimize significant changes on lower timeframes and hold positon. Would love however that this indicator can be made for multiple time frames so as to see the higher timeframes moves on the lower timeframe chart.

Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.10.28 19:12 
 

Good Indicator. You could also insert warning signals at minimum and maximum levels. Thanks

are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.12 19:09 
 

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