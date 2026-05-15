UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
- Индикаторы
-
Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Версия: 1.0
Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders.
If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out!
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
LTL Long Trend Locator
The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending orders directly on your MT5 chart — with live TP/SL calculations, floating PnL monitoring, spread tracking, candle countdown timer, dynamic panel resizing, and premium visual themes.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-position portfolio management.
{ DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM COMMENTS BOX }
KEY FEATURES
Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard
Live Monitoring of RunningTrades & Pending Orders
Automatic TP & SL Calculation in Money or Points
Floating Profit/Loss Tracking
Dynamic Candle Countdown Timer
Live Spread Display
Fully Customizable Panel Colors & Themes
Multiple Premium Font Options
Auto-Resizing Dashboard Based on Active Trades
Ultra Smooth Fast Refresh Engine
Lightweight & Optimized Performance
Clean Modern Professional UI
Supports All Symbols & Timeframes
MT5 Native Compatible
Easily monitor all open positions with complete details:
✔ Symbol Name
✔ Buy / Sell Type
✔ Lot Size
✔ TP Value
✔ SL Value
✔ Profit Target in Money or Points
✔ Risk Display
✔ Real-Time Updates
Track all pending orders instantly:
✔ Buy Limit
✔ Sell Limit
✔ Buy Stop
✔ Sell Stop
✔ Volume Size
✔ TP & SL Display
✔ Dynamic Order Tracking
Get instant visibility of your account performance:
✔ Floating Profit/Loss
✔ Spread Monitoring
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Candle Remaining Timer
Choose between built-in professional themes:
🔹 Custom Theme
🔹 Olive Theme
🔹 Silver Theme
Customize:
✔ Background Colors
✔ Text Colors
✔ Buy/Sell Colors
✔ Borders
✔ Fonts
✔ Sizes
✔ Dashboard Position
Optimized refresh engine ensures:
✔ Smooth chart performance
✔ Instant updates
✔ Minimal CPU usage
✔ Fast reaction to trade changes
✔ Scalping Traders
✔ Smart Money Concept Traders
✔ Prop Firm Traders
✔ Gold Traders
✔ Forex Traders
✔ Index Traders
✔ Multi-Trade Management
✔ Manual Traders
Unlike ordinary trade panels, this dashboard focuses on:
Clean institutional-grade UI
Real-time trade management visibility
Dynamic adaptive sizing
High readability
Ultra-fast performance
Professional monitoring workflow
Designed specifically for traders who want a premium MT5 experience.⚙ INPUT SETTINGS
✔ Theme Selection
✔ Money / Points Mode
✔ Font Selection
✔ Font Sizes
✔ Dashboard Width
✔ Panel Position
✔ Refresh Speed
✔ Custom Color Controls
✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Forex
✔ Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Crypto
✔ Indices
✔ CFDs
✔ Any Broker
✔ Any Account Type
- Copy indicator to MT5 Indicators folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Attach indicator to any chart
- Enjoy professional trade monitoring
UZFX LABS — Usman Zabir
Professional Forex Tools | Indicators | Dashboards | Trading SystemsIMPORTANT
This indicator is for monitoring and visualization purposes only.
It does NOT open or close trades automatically.
Trade smarter with a modern professional MT5 dashboard built for performance, clarity, and speed.