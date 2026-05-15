UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor

UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0

Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders.

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The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending orders directly on your MT5 chart — with live TP/SL calculations, floating PnL monitoring, spread tracking, candle countdown timer, dynamic panel resizing, and premium visual themes.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-position portfolio management.