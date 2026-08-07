- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|30
|GOLD
|21
|#USSPX500
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|9
|GOLD
|143
|#USSPX500
|-16
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|662
|GOLD
|14K
|#USSPX500
|-13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is a public live monitoring account of the Session Breakout PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.
Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175994
Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175995
Session Breakout PRO is a fully automated trading system based on a breakout strategy designed to trade during the opening of the major global trading sessions. These periods are characterized by a significant increase in liquidity and volatility, often leading to the strongest intraday price movements.
Instead of trying to predict market direction, the Expert Advisor waits for a trading range to form and enters the market only after a confirmed breakout. This approach allows the system to focus on periods of increased market activity while avoiding trades during low-volatility conditions.
Key Strategy Features
- Fully automated trading
- Trades during the most active market sessions
- Breakout trading strategy
- Flexible strategy settings
- Built-in risk management
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Averaging
This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:
- the consistency of the trading system;
- the shape of the equity curve;
- the level of risk;
- the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.
The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.
USD
USD
USD
experience not good