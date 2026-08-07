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Sergey Ermolov

Session Breakout PRO

Sergey Ermolov
Sergey Ermolov

Sergey Ermolov

4.3 (348)
Hi,
I’m Sergey Yermolov — I’ve been developing trading systems and algorithms for over 15 years.
My approach to trading is not about chasing a “holy grail” or promising quick profits.
I don’t sell “money-making robots.”
37 products 5 signals 2 articles 4 codes 9 topics 25 comments
1 review
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2026 59%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
39 (62.90%)
Loss Trades:
23 (37.10%)
Best trade:
46.73 USD
Worst trade:
-47.39 USD
Gross Profit:
238.43 USD (24 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.01 USD (22 681 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (4.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.48 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
8.60%
Max deposit load:
37.69%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.13
Long Trades:
28 (45.16%)
Short Trades:
34 (54.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
6.11 USD
Average Loss:
-4.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
63.51 USD (17.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.20% (63.28 USD)
By Equity:
17.85% (46.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 30
GOLD 21
#USSPX500 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 9
GOLD 143
#USSPX500 -16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 662
GOLD 14K
#USSPX500 -13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.73 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
5.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
5.95 × 13578
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is a public live monitoring account of the Session Breakout PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.

Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175994
Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175995


Session Breakout PRO is a fully automated trading system based on a breakout strategy designed to trade during the opening of the major global trading sessions. These periods are characterized by a significant increase in liquidity and volatility, often leading to the strongest intraday price movements.

Instead of trying to predict market direction, the Expert Advisor waits for a trading range to form and enters the market only after a confirmed breakout. This approach allows the system to focus on periods of increased market activity while avoiding trades during low-volatility conditions.


Key Strategy Features

  • Fully automated trading
  • Trades during the most active market sessions
  • Breakout trading strategy
  • Flexible strategy settings
  • Built-in risk management
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No Averaging


This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:

  • the consistency of the trading system;
  • the shape of the equity curve;
  • the level of risk;
  • the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.

The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.


Average rating:
anthonys
109
anthonys 2026.08.07 15:30 
 

experience not good

2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 14:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 14:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 03:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.23 03:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.23 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.19 11:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 11:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 11:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.19 11:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.19 11:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.06.19 11:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Session Breakout PRO
37 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
284
USD
7
100%
62
62%
9%
2.31
2.18
USD
23%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.