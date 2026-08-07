This signal is a public live monitoring account of the Session Breakout PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.

Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175994

Expert Advisor Session Breakout PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175995





Session Breakout PRO is a fully automated trading system based on a breakout strategy designed to trade during the opening of the major global trading sessions. These periods are characterized by a significant increase in liquidity and volatility, often leading to the strongest intraday price movements.

Instead of trying to predict market direction, the Expert Advisor waits for a trading range to form and enters the market only after a confirmed breakout. This approach allows the system to focus on periods of increased market activity while avoiding trades during low-volatility conditions.





Key Strategy Features



Fully automated trading

Trades during the most active market sessions

Breakout trading strategy

Flexible strategy settings

Built-in risk management

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging





This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:

the consistency of the trading system;

the shape of the equity curve;

the level of risk;

the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.





The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.