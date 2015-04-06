Zet Pro

ABOUT THE EA and its FUNCTIONS:

ZET PRO is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.

 

INPUTS:

 

·      CustomOrderComment  - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade.

•    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders
•    Take Profit - take profit, in pips.
•    Stoplos - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
•    Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
•    Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
•    Maximum Lot - for use maximum lot.
•    Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
•    Slip Page – For use setting maximum Spread

·      Use Money Management - This parameter is only used if "MoneyManagement" is set to "true".

·      Risk % per Trade - Is the real risk per trade in percent.

If a trade hits its stop loss, this is the percent amount you´ll have lost from your account balance.

·       Hour/Minute to Open a Trade- For use setting Start Trading

·       Hour/Minute to Stop a Trade - For use setting Stop Trading

 

 

RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Minimum deposit 100 $ (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• ECN - accounts

• Minimum spread from 0 pips

• Leverage 1: 500 or higher

 


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Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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