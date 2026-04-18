MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters.

Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts.

Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying.

Main Features

• MT4 Master → MT4 Slave
• MT5 Master → MT4 Slave
• Lot size management:

  • Same Lot

  • Fixed Lot

  • Multiply Lot

  • Balance Based Lot

• Symbol Mapping
Example:
XAUUSD = GOLD
EURUSD = EURUSD.a

• Include Symbols filter
• Include Magics filter
• Reverse Trades mode
• Slippage control
• Custom Magic Number

Multiple Slaves on One Account

Run several Slave EAs on one trading account using different custom IDs.

Example:
Slave 1 = GOLD1
Slave 2 = FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Use as ID – Account Number or User ID
Account ID – custom ID if used
Lot Type – choose volume mode
Lot Value – lot size / multiplier
Symbol Map – broker symbol conversion
Check Changes – refresh interval

Use together with:

MT4 Trade Copier Master EA

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

Video Tutorials:

Main Overview
MT4 to MT5 Setup
• MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)


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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Risk Calculatorr Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Risk Calculatorr Panel MT5 Professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. Open trades faster, calculate precise risk instantly, and manage positions like a professional trader. WHY TRADERS NEED THIS PANEL Many traders lose money because they: • use wrong lot size   • risk too much per trade   • enter too slowly   • manage positions emotionally   • open trades without clear RR ratio This panel helps solve these problems in seconds.
MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters. Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying. Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts. Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying. Main Features • MT4 Master → MT5 Slave • MT5 Master → MT5 Slave • Lot size management: Same Lot Fixed Lot Multiply Lot Balance Based Lot • Symbol Mapping Example: XAUUSD = GOLD EURUSD = EURUSD.a • Include Symbols filter • Include Magics filter • Reverse Trades mode
MT5 Trade Copier Master EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open positions on startup • Stable file-based communication • Easy
MT4 Trade Copier Master EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts. MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open position
Simple Customizable Trade Panel
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value speed , simplicity , and full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and adaptab
Awesome Account Manager
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Risk Calculatorr Panel MT4 Professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4. Open trades faster, calculate precise risk instantly, and manage positions like a professional trader. WHY TRADERS NEED THIS PANEL Many traders lose money because they: • use wrong lot size   • risk too much per trade   • enter too slowly   • manage positions emotionally   • open trades without clear RR ratio This panel helps solve these problems in seconds.
Trades Settings Calculatorr
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel is designed to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close already opened ones. To open new trades, you can set the position LotSize, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or in percent, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new trade, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when the Risk changes, the Profit wil
Smart Risk Manager Pro MT4
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5 Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment. Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management. Main Features Two Profe
BreakEven Trade Manager MT4
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart. The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control. TradeHub Trading Utilities BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is the first product in the   TradeHub Trading Utilities   collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrade
Awesome Account Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Trades Settings Calculatorr MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit w
Simple Customizable Trade Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value   speed ,   simplicity , and   full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and ad
Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5 Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment. Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management. Main Features Two Profe
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart. The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control. TradeHub Trading Utilities BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader to
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