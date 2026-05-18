Smart Risk Manager Pro MT4
- Utilities
-
Mykhailo KryginHello and welcome!
My name is Mike, and I’m a professional developer and experienced Forex trader with over 19 years of real trading practice.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment.
Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management.Main Features
✔ Two Professional Trading Modes
Risk-Based Mode
Keep your risk fixed automatically.
When Stop Loss changes, the lot size is recalculated automatically to maintain the selected risk value.
Perfect for disciplined risk management.
Trade Setup Mode
Keep the lot size fixed.
When Stop Loss changes, the risk value changes dynamically.
Ideal for flexible manual trade configuration.✔ Visual Trade Execution Panel
The interactive Trading Panel allows you to place and configure trades directly on the chart.
Features include:
- Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit placement
- Dynamic Risk/Reward calculation
- Live profit and risk calculation
- Drag-and-drop order configuration
- Automatic Market / Stop / Limit order detection
- Buy/Sell direction switching
- Horizontal chart positioning
All parameters are synchronized instantly with the main panel.✔ Dynamic RR Lock
Lock the Risk/Reward ratio automatically.
When RR Lock is enabled, moving Stop Loss or Take Profit automatically adjusts the opposite level to maintain a constant RR ratio.✔ Advanced Trade Management
Manage all open positions from one panel.
Available actions:
- Close selected positions
- Close all positions
- Close Buy positions only
- Close Sell positions only
- Close pending orders only
Monitor total exposure across all symbols from a dedicated exposure panel.
Useful for traders working with multiple positions or correlated instruments.✔ Break Even System
Automatic Break Even functionality:
- Break Even by points
- Break Even for current symbol or all symbols
- Configurable activation and profit levels
Smart Risk Manager Pro includes four integrated panels:
- Main Risk Management Panel
- Visual Trading Panel
- Manage Trades Panel
- Account Exposure Panel
- Manual traders
- Active intraday traders
- Scalpers
- Swing traders
- Risk-focused traders
- Professional MT4/MT5 users
General Settings
- Panel Indent Left/Top
- Scale (%)
Trading Modes
Risk-Based Mode
- Risk Value
- Risk/Reward Ratio
Trade Setup Mode
- Lot Size
- Take Profit
Risk Settings
- Calculate Risk By: Percent or Amount
- Calculate Risk By Account: Balance or Equity
- Stop Loss
- Order Expiration Type
Break Even Settings
- Break Even ON/OFF
- Break Even by Current Symbol or All Symbols
- Break Even Start
- Break Even Profit
Display Scaling Support
The panel supports Windows display scaling.
If your Windows display scaling is set above 100% (for example 125%, 150% or 200%), set the panel Scale parameter to the same value for correct font and interface sizing.
Version for MetaTrader 5 is hereImportant
The utility is designed for manual trading assistance and trade management.
Before using on a live account, test all settings on a demo account.