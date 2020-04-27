TP1 TP2 TP3 panel

3.5

TP1 TP2 TP3 panel is a simple tool designed for manual trading.

It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3).

  • Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart.

  • When TP1 is reached, the program automatically closes order #1 and moves SL for order #2 and order #3 according to your settings.

  • When TP2 is reached, the program automatically closes order #2 and moves SL for order #3 according to your setting.

  • The program also alerts you when stop loss and TP3 are almost reached.


Please download and read the installation manual carefully : Installation & Setup manual

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A bug ? A problem ? Please message me before posting negative comment or review ;)

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Using this tool is made at your own risk. TP1 TP2 TP3 can not be considered responsible for any losses turned out or adduced consecutive with the use of this software. Please try in demo mode first !

Reviews 2
oericsa
24
oericsa 2020.06.23 21:07 
 

Wonderful! I can set my targets 1,2 and 3 and go to sleep peacefully because the EA moves the stoploss perfectly.

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TP1 TP2 TP3 panel free is a simple tool designed for manual trading. It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3). Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 1 to 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart. The program alerts you when TP1 and TP2 are reached or if stop lost and TP3 are almost reached so you can close your orders and move stop losses according t
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Suvashish Halder
188631
Suvashish Halder 2021.06.13 16:19 
 

It's getting frozen. I removed all other indicators to try it but still, it's freezing.

oericsa
24
oericsa 2020.06.23 21:07 
 

Wonderful! I can set my targets 1,2 and 3 and go to sleep peacefully because the EA moves the stoploss perfectly.

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