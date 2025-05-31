Simple Customizable Trade Panel
- Utilities
- Mykhailo Krygin
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 31 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading
This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value speed, simplicity, and full customization. With just one click, you can:
✅ Buy or Sell instantly
✅ Close all open positions
✅ Place pending orders with custom distance
✅ Delete all pending orders
📌 Adjustable parameters:
• Lot size
• Stop Loss (in points)
• Take Profit (in points)
• Distance to price for pending orders
The panel is fully responsive and adaptable:
• Auto-resizing layout for any chart or screen
• Multi-language support
• Perfect for both beginners and professional manual traders
An ideal solution for manual trading and efficient position control — no more unnecessary clicks.
The panel is fully customizable and can be multilingual.