Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading

This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value speed, simplicity, and full customization. With just one click, you can:

✅ Buy or Sell instantly

✅ Close all open positions

✅ Place pending orders with custom distance

✅ Delete all pending orders

📌 Adjustable parameters:

• Lot size

• Stop Loss (in points)

• Take Profit (in points)

• Distance to price for pending orders

The panel is fully responsive and adaptable:

• Auto-resizing layout for any chart or screen

• Multi-language support

• Perfect for both beginners and professional manual traders

An ideal solution for manual trading and efficient position control — no more unnecessary clicks.

The panel is fully customizable and can be multilingual. When the panel is resized, all elements are resized automatically.







